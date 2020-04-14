The return of spring high school sports is looking unlikely.
When Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday his intention to shut down school campuses for the rest of the spring, local athletic directors and coaches said they expect the Mississippi High School Activities Association will follow with an announcement that the spring sports season won’t return.
Meridian Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said the MHSAA executive board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday and issue guidance about the status of the spring sports season but added, “Normally when schools are closed, activities are shut down as well, and I look for that to be the case.” Spring sports seasons in the MHSAA were suspended in March when school campuses started closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“First of all, it’s all about safety,” Trussell said. “We want to make sure students shelter in place because it’s not only about them but their families as well. We’ll have plenty of time to get back going. I expect the focus will shift to the matter of summer when you usually have cheer and all types of camps (for fall sports). It kind of reminds me of the old-fashioned days when you started in August. As long as everyone is following the guidelines, we’ll all be on the same level field.”
When school campuses shut down, extracurricular activities tend to follow suit since those activities are an extension of the regular school day, Trussell said.
“The focus right now should be on the distant learning being rolled out by the school districts throughout the state,” Trussell said. “You feel bad for the student-athletes, but there’s a reason for everything, and we’ll get past it.”
West Lauderdale Athletic Director Jody Hurst said he expects the MHSAA to cancel the rest of the spring sports seasons after Reeves’ announcement keeping school campuses closed.
“It’s understandable and disappointing,” Hurst said. “Safety is first and foremost in this situation, especially with your baseball and softball players and your senior golfers, and we had some track kids that didn’t really get a chance to participate in their sport, and it’s tough.”
Hurst is also an assistant coach for the Knights’ baseball team and said he feels especially bad for the team’s seniors if the MHSAA does cancel the rest of the season.
“We have several senior guys that will get to go on and play at the next level, which is a good thing, but we have one or two guys that may not, and those are the guys you feel really bad for,” Hurst said.
Like Hurst, Justin Chaney, athletic director and softball coach at Newton County, said he doesn’t think spring sports will return in 2020, and he feels bad for all the senior spring athletes who can’t finish out their final semester with sports.
“I hurt for my seniors,” Chaney said. “They had worked so hard for this. I just can’t put into words (what I feel) for them. We will be better from this, but right now it hurts. I just want them to know that I love them along with the rest of the team.”
