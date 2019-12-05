DECATUR — When the East Mississippi and East Central men’s basketball teams faced off three weeks ago, the Lions nearly let a 16-point lead slip in the final six minutes, but held on for a three-point win.
On Thursday night, this time on the road, EMCC needed to close out another victory as the Warriors cut a 27-point second half deficit down to 12 with less than four minutes to play.
A handful of clutch free throws, and back-to-back fast break dunks by Jakorie Smith, helped get the job done, however, as East Mississippi finished off East Central 90-77 for the season sweep.
“Being a young team, they didn’t know how to close out a game,” EMCC head coach Billy Begley said of his team’s first meeting with East Central. “We guarded them better (this time), and didn’t allow them to get in a rhythm.”
With the game tied 10-10 in the first half, Danny Washington scored five quick points to start a 15-0 run by the Lions to distance his squad from their opponents. But their lead dwindled as the Warriors climbed back with a 12-2 run of their own, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Tate Ryder to make it a one-possession game at 28-26.
Quamontae Monfort grabbed an offensive rebound and put back a shot, Washington stole a ball and went coast-to-coast for a bucket, and Dontae Powers hit a stepback three to put EMCC up 43-32 at halftime.
“We’re not coming into the game with the focus we need. You can tell the talent is there because we made those comebacks. In order for us to win, we have to come up with maximum effort and maximum focus from the beginning of the game to the end of the game,” said Rahim Lockhart, East Central’s team consultant. Lockhart is set to be named interim head coach for the remainder of the season within the next few days.
The Lions got the hot hand at the start of the second half and made three-straight shots from beyond the arc, two coming from Powers. After Powers hit another three, Arecko Gipson Jr. made a basket to give EMCC (7-3) its largest lead of the game at 27.
The Warriors didn’t go away, though, and down 60-47, JaMichael Wilson hit a 3-pointer to spark another run. East Central (4-4) went 8-for-10 at the free throw line before Kareem Thompson nailed back-to-back threes to make it a 12-point game with 3:43 left.
But the Lions drew several fouls, and Washington made all four of his attempts at the line in the final three and a half minutes, and then hit a layup to aid in sealing the win.
“We’ve been struggling,” Begley said of his team’s shooting. “But our guys have stayed in the gym, they’ve stayed persistent, and we knew at some point they were going to start falling, and they did for the most part tonight.”
Powers finished with a team-high 20 points and hit four 3-pointers for East Mississippi. Gipson Jr had 16 points, Smith earned a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds and Washington added 15 points and four steals. The Lions made eight shots from beyond the arc.
JaQuarius Smith and Thompson led the game with 22 points each for East Central, and Wilson chipped in 10 points and six boards. The Warriors had 11 3-pointers on the night.
EMCC WOMEN 67, EAST CENTRAL 43
East Mississippi head coach Sharon Thompson said one of the key words with her team is poise.
And the Lady Lions stayed poised Thursday night after being down by as many as 12 points in the second quarter after East Central went on a 7-0 run. Taylor Lattimore hit a 3-pointer before Tye Metcalf completed a three-point play, which gave way for back-to-back threes from Aamiya Rush, and EMCC was only down by three, 29-26, at halftime.
That momentum carried over into the second half as the Lady Lions overpowered the Lady Warriors for a 17-2 rout in the third quarter, followed by a 24-11 fourth for a 67-43 victory and the season sweep.
“We kept chipping away it, and we finally started playing our ball,” Thompson said. “(East Central) played their best ball, and we didn’t play well at all in the first half. We came out in the second half, and the tables turned. Things flipped.”
EMCC (7-3) had double-digit scoring performances from five different players. Topazia Hawkins earned a team-high 15 points, and Lattimore and Rush each picked up 12. Ja’Mia Hollings had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Metcalf ended with 10 points. The Lady Lions made 10 3-pointers in the game.
Jariyah Covington scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Warriors, putting up 13 in the first half, and had the only double-digit performance on her team. Jamaica Almons had nine points and four boards. East Central (4-4) also went 8-for-19 at the free throw line.
“(EMCC) got comfortable in our 2-3 zone. They got some shots in, and some of their players got loose,” Lady Warriors head coach LaTaryl Williams said. “They made a couple shots that got them going, and we just got in a slump. A big drop in that third quarter. We’ve just got to get back to the drawing board, come back to practice tomorrow and get some shots up, try to find some confidence and see where we can make some adjustments.”
