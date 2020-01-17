DECATUR — Graham Lewis had a hat trick, and Lee Hill and Davi Roldan added two goals apiece as Newton County beat West Lauderdale 7-2 in Friday night boys prep soccer action.
The win secured the Region 4-4A championship for Newton County (18-1, 7-0), who will host Choctaw Central Tuesday. The match was a home game for West Lauderdale that was moved to East Central Community College due to poor field conditions at West Lauderdale.
“It was a well-fought game between two good teams,” Cougars head coach Will Thompson said. “We played well offensively. I was a little disappointed that we let two goals in, but we’ll take the win.”
Lewis scored the first goal of the game for Newton County, and Roldan and Hill each had one goal to give Newton County a 3-0 lead at the half. Roldan scored his second goal in the 55th minute before Braden Luke got the Knights on the board with a goal in the 59th minute to make it 4-1 Newton County.
Hill and Lewis each scored a goal in the 62nd and 64th minute, respectively, before West Lauderdale’s Eric Bloxson found the back of the net in the 69th minute. Lewis scored his final goal of the night in the 74th minute.
“It’s very fun,” Lewis said of playing alongside Roldan and Hill. “Everyone opens things up for each other.”
Thompson said his team’s offensive firepower is often too much for opponents, and that proved the case Friday night.
“It’s great to have three guys like that, because every game they’re getting goals,” Thompson said. “We have so many guys that we rely on that it makes it tough on other teams, because they can’t just mark one guy.”
Even though the playing surface was different than Newton County’s home field — ECCC plays on a turf field — Graham said the adjustment wasn’t too difficult: He and his teammates simply had to play more on their feet and more direct.
“The ball moves faster, so you have to judge that, but we’ve been playing on this field already this season, so we were used to it,” Graham said.
Knights head coach Matt Castleberry said Newton County’s dynamic offense proved difficult to slow down even with a strong effort from his players Friday.
“I thought overall we played well,” Castleberry said. “I thought we had some miscues early that cost us a couple of goals and put us behind. I thought we did some good things. Defensively, I thought we played well. We lost our shape a little bit in the midfield probably toward the middle part of the game, which kind of opened them up. Overall, I didn’t think we played badly, and we kept fighting until the end.”
West Lauderdale (9-14-2, 5-2) hosts Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday for senior night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.