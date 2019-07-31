East Central Community College announced this week the hiring of Leigh White as head coach of the school’s fast-pitch team, who was hired in late May to coach the same sport at Enterprise.
With the move, John Welch will coach the Enterprise slow-pitch team this fall, and Jeremy Wilkins will lead the Lady Bulldogs’ fast-pitch team in the spring. Welch is the school’s baseball coach, and Wilkins was previously an assistant softball coach.
White was hired to replace Davey Dewitt, who resigned as Enterprise’s softball coach after this past season following a seven-year stint coaching the slow- and fast-pitch teams at the school. Dewitt was eventually hired as an assistant coach at Meridian High School. White’s hiring at ECCC was announced Monday by the school.
“I am humbled and honored to be the new softball coach at East Central Community College,” White said in a story released by the school. “I am very excited for this new chapter in my career and thankful to ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart, Director of Athletics Paul Nixon and the entire college family for the opportunity to lead these young ladies. I’m ready to get started!”
White is a 1995 graduate of Quitman, and she most recently was head softball coach at Pearl River Community College for 16 years. This past season, White led the team to a second-place finish in the 2019 MACJC State Tournament. The team also won a state title in 2010.
Enterprise Athletic Director Kelly Jimmerson declined to comment on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.