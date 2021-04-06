Lee Hill slashed his way back to another spectacular season.
Newton County’s midfielder/forward finished his high school soccer career by showing once again how well-rounded he is on the field, as Hill finished the 2020-21 season with 12 goals and 17 assists to help the Cougars to a 13-5 record and a first-place finish in MHSAA Region 4-4A with a 7-1 divisional record.
Because of his impact on the field, Hill was named the Premier Preps boys soccer Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
“I feel very blessed to be named Player of the Year,” Hill said. “There are so many other great players in this area, so I feel very honored.”
Hill’s versatility is evident by his ability to shoot, dribble and pass throughout the field, and Hill credited his surrounding cast for his success, saying he was always comfortable finding someone who happened to be in the right position.
“To be successful, the entire team has to be involved, so having great teammates around me made it a lot easier to control the ball and facilitate,” Hill explained. “When the time is right, then I will go for goals.”
Hill said that his overall knowledge of the game has improved from a year ago as well, and he’s grateful he got to play a full senior season despite in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to coach soccer one day, so I feel like my knowledge of the game improving will help me out in the long run,” Hill said.
For Hill’s high school soccer career, he played in a total of 41 games and finished with 43 goals and 44 assists. Looking back on his high school career, Hill left a strong legacy behind at Newton County, and he said he enjoyed his time playing for the Cougars.
“I would definitely rate the experience highly,” Hill said. “I will miss my coaches and team most of all. Just being around the guys all the time made it all worthwhile.”
Hill decided to take his talents to Ellisville, where he will play for the Jones College soccer team.
“Jones is an amazing college,” Hill said. “They have a very competitive men’s soccer program, so to go in and be a part of that will be awesome. I also have some travel soccer teammates going down to Jones, and some are already down there, so that will make it even better.”
Hill also plays football and tennis at Newton County. Outside of school sports, he said he also enjoys golf and fishing.
