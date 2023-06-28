Many key contributors from last season’s Lauderdale County School District basketball teams will not make another appearance on the court for Clarkdale, Southeast Lauderdale, West Lauderdale or Northeast Lauderdale after they were lost to graduation. That leaves starting spots and roles off the bench available for new talent to take over.
High school basketball is still months away, but local teams have already put in plenty of work this summer as coaches evaluate and develop players in preparation for the season. On Wednesday, Northeast Lauderdale hosted the final day of shootout scrimmages for LCSD players and nearby high school teams.
West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said these kinds of scrimmages allow younger players to earn more experience in a competitive environment, and Northeast Lauderdale coach Lewis Lightsey discussed how the scrimmages allow the participating coaches to learn from each other.
Some teams, like Clarkdale, are returning plenty of crucial starters and depth pieces. These weekly scrimmages give those returning players opportunities to keep their skills sharp in the offseason. Clarkdale coach Drew Watson said his team has been focused on developing good habits this summer.
“We can’t simulate that kind of speed and size in practice, so the only time we can really simulate it is if we come to these runs,” Watson said. “During summer vacation, it’s hard to have a lot of stuff structured, but if you can just build good habits in the summer, hopefully that transitions to the season.”
Others, like Southeast Lauderdale, are rebuilding from the ground up this offseason. The Tigers lost 2023 3A Mr. Basketball Demondre Graham and eight other seniors from a team that made it to the state championship last season, and they return just four rising seniors.
Southeast Lauderdale coach Centel Truman said senior wing Elliot Tulip, who sat out of Wednesday’s scrimmages with tendonitis, is currently being recruited by the University of West Alabama. Tulip will likely see a lot of playing time this season for the Tigers, as will Mario Lefleur, who also now fills a wing spot for Southeast.
Truman said he is also looking for Kam Johnson to step into a bigger role this upcoming season after he was shut down for much of last season with tendonitis.
“We’re just waiting for him to grow into his role and be the person I think he could be,” Truman said.
