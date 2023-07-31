Three Lauderdale County School District athletes competed for a national soccer title in July, and their team nearly won the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships’ U14 division.
Annisten Snider and Aubri Cooper of West Lauderdale and Destinee Bridges of Northeast Lauderdale helped Rankin Soccer Club’s 2009 Girls Premier team advance to the final match of the USYS tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
This team put in a lot of work to qualify for this tournament. The 2009 Premier team qualified for Mid South Conference play before finishing top-two in the conference to advance to National League P.R.O. play.
Head coach Gentry Johnson, who also coaches the men’s soccer team at Millsaps College, then led his girls through the P.R.O. level to an appearance at nationals. 2009 Premier finished 2-1-0 in bracket play before posting a 4-1 win in the semifinals to advance to the finals against a squad based out of Hawaii.
Johnson’s athletes were able to get on the scoreboard, but three of the seven goals they allowed at nationals came in the final match, and the FC Hawaii team won 3-1. His team came a long way, and while the girls did not win it all, they proved that Mississippi has some up-and-coming young soccer talent that can compete with the best U14 girls of the USYS.
“I thought we played a really good possession-based system in every single game,” Johnson said. “I think we out-passed the opponent, and out-played them in terms of soccer. I think that, in the national final, the opponent was more effective at scoring their chances than we were and had a little bit better capitalization on finishing on our mistakes. But, I think outside of that, we created the goals we scored, and we weren’t reliant on the opponent’s mistakes to score goals frequently.”
Snider, a starting attacking mid, and Cooper, a starting centre back, are captains on the team. Johnson said Snider brings competitiveness to the roster.
“She’s a massive defensive presence covering a lot of ground,” Johnson said. “Strong in her challenges, big in the air and she does a good job of helping us get from side to side.”
Cooper plays an important defensive role on the team, and Johnson said his girls would not have accomplished what they did this year without her.
“She’s really composed, really clean,” Johnson said. “She completes as many passes as anybody at these championships. I bet she probably has the highest pass-rate connected at USYS Championships outside of a goalkeeper.”
Bridges is more of an offensive weapon for this U14 girls team, and Johnson said she brings a lot of pace and creativity to the attacking third of the field.
“She brings a really bright smile to the team constantly, and she’s always a threat behind and scored several goals and had several important assists,” Johnson said.
Snider, Bridges and Cooper are not the only athletes making long drives from East Mississippi to Rankin County for soccer practices. Choctaw Central’s Lacy Alex and Enterprise’s Hannah Kate Winstead also represent the region on Johnson’s team.
“I think the biggest meaningful piece (of playing at nationals) was they basically got a return on their investment,” Johnson said. “A lot of these players have spent a lot of time on their own working really hard. We’ve made a goal as a team to hopefully win a national championship.”
