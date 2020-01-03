NEWTON — Laurel’s Antwon Hatten might be the state’s biggest secret.
Hatten had a game-high 18 points to help lead the Golden Tornadoes past Newton 79-65 in the Newton Shootout Friday night.
“He is one of the best players in the state and one of the best-kept secrets,” Laurel coach Marcus Price said. “Just a stud and an outstanding young man and does what he needs for us to be successful.”
Laurel (8-6) never trailed the entire game.
The Golden Tornadoes jumped out to a 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and used an 8-2 run to end the second quarter to extend their lead to 45-29 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes kept the momentum going with a 9-2 run to extend the lead to 54-31 and finished the third quarter up 64-45.
Khylin Dixon added 16 points for Laurel.
“Good tuneup for us to get ready for district play and still haven’t played a game with all of our players,” Price said. “Newton played really hard, and we have make sure we do the little things right and clean up some things. If we do that, I feel like we will be OK.”
Kedrick Osby had 18 points to lead Newton, while Justin Thompson added 13 points for the Tigers (4-11).
“We’ve had a problem with matching the other team’s intensity, and Laurel was quick, athletic and physical. We missed too many free throws in the first half,” Newton coach Crandle Porter said. “We’re ninth- and tenth-grade heavy, and we competed. I told the guys Laurel is the type of team we’re trying to become: sub in and out five players at a time, and that wears you down. That level of intensity and physical play is going to be good enough for 2A. We about to start district play, and our record is 0-0 in January and in the playoffs. That’s what we are preparing for.”
BAY SPRINGS 50, NEWTON GIRLS 26
All the Lady Bulldogs needed was one big quarter.
Bay Springs outscored Newton 18-3 in the second quarter to help pull away from the Lady Tigers.
Zaria Lewis had 17 points to lead Bay Springs, while Alexis Nixon added 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs (10-2).
“We played well for the most part, but we have to cut down on turnovers,” Bay Springs coach Nedra Hosey said. “Defensively, we just had to stay in the middle because they liked to catch the ball and drive to the basket. We’ve got to play hard throughout the game and limit turnovers heading into district play.”
Zia Shields had 14 points to lead Newton (8-7).
“We defend pretty well, we just can’t score,” Newton coach Ty Harden said. “We’re a very inexperienced group, and we did everything we wanted to do, we just didn’t score.”
