Lauderdale County has some very strong athletes, many of which compete for their schools’ powerlifting teams.
Three athletes in Lauderdale County proved their immense strength last week by winning state championships at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s 2023 Powerlifting Championships at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Southeast Lauderdale lifters Caleb Fowler and Annlee Haney each took home a title in their first year powerlifting, and Emmanuel Wilson won his second championship for Meridian High.
Wilson competed in the 308-plus-pound weight class, the same one he won at last year’s Class 6A Powerlifting Championship. The Meridian senior won this year’s 308-plus championship with a total score of 1680, which includes a 700-pound squat, a 325-pound bench press and a 655-pound deadlift.
“It was a close call, but I beat the guy who came in second place by 5 points,” Wilson said. “It feels like a good achievement.”
Wilson has been on Meridian’s powerlifting team for four years after deciding to join the team as a freshman to lose weight. He found out that he was a talented powerlifter, and he improved enough to win his first state championship as a junior.
“We went through out trials and tribulations as far as getting him adapted to working out his first year because it was new to him, but he adapted very well,” Meridian powerlifting coach Demetrius Hill said. “His tenth grade year he did OK, but it’s something that he really enjoyed doing, so he really took a liking to it and just blossomed at it.”
Wilson said he was going to repeat as state champion, and he did. He outlifted every 308-plus lifter at the MHSAA Championship regardless of classification, which earned him a spot on the Super 12. He would like to thank Hill and assistant powerlifting coach La'Toya Atterberry for training him during his time at Meridian.
“It’s going to be hard to replace him,” Hill said. “He’s been the backbone of the program. He’s a gentle giant, but he’s very determined.”
Meridian has nine girls powerlifting team state championships, more than any other school in Mississippi, but Meridian’s boys have not yet grasped their first. Maliyah Hill had the best finish for the girls team last week with a total score of 830, which was good enough for third place in the 198-pound weight class.
Southeast Lauderdale did not have any individual girls championships before last week, but Haney brought home the first gold for the Tigers at the championship meet. She won the Class 3A 198-pound weight class for with a score of 765, which she earned with a 335-pound squat, a 115-pound bench press and a 315-pound deadlift.
“If I needed to, I could have done a lot more than what I did, but I feel overall I did amazing,” Haney said. “It feels awesome. I'm so glad I got to open that door and let so many other girls know that they can do that and it is possible.”
Haney decided to get into powerlifting when she was a football player in seventh grade. She promised former Southeast Lauderdale football coach Calvin Hampton that she would join the powerlifting team when she got to high school.
Hampton passed away in a car wreck in October of 2020, but Haney kept her word to him. Now, she is Southeast Lauderdale’s first girls state champion in her freshman year. Haney said she could not have won a championship without an amazing coach like Southeast girls coach Rico Patterson, as well as parents who support her.
“I feel she performed great,” Patterson said. “She came in and actually had the mindset to win. She wasn’t taking second place. … I think it’s big for the Southeast Lauderdale girls program. It actually got a lot of girls to actually want to powerlift now, and be a part of something that’s wonderful.”
Fowler was also a first-year lifter for Southeast, but the junior was able to outperform all other lifters in the Class 3A 198-pound weight class by 30 points. He earned a score of 1345 with a squat of 525-pounds, a bench press of 290-pounds, and a 530-pound deadlift.
“He was good on all of his lifts, and we did as good as we could do,” Southeast boys powerlifting coach Darryl Jones said. “He had what I’d call a perfect day.”
If anyone knows what a perfect day at a powerlifting meet looks like, it’s Jones. The veteran coach has won two team state championships at Southeast and four at Union.
This was his first year back at Southeast, and while the Tigers did not win another team state championship, Jones said his team came a long way throughout the year to finish in third place overall.
“They’ve outperformed all year,” Jones said. “I think they’ve outworked just about every team, and it’s just a process that they’ve got to go through.”
Jones said Fowler joined the team late, but he said Fowler’s teammates helped him earn the championship by working together.
