Lauderdale County’s middle schools were off on Monday, but a shining sun and cloudless skies meant baseball was on for a perfect day at the ballpark.
The middle school baseball teams at Northeast Lauderdale, West Lauderdale, Clarkdale and Southeast Lauderdale gathered at West Lauderdale High to play in the Lauderdale County School District Middle School Tournament.
Northeast Lauderdale coach Chad Jones said the tournament is a good opportunity for the athletes to play other kids that they know or may have played with previously.
“It’s about county pride and school pride, and you want to come out and play well,” Jones said.
The West Lauderdale Knights and Northeast Lauderdale Trojans started off the action at noon, and the Knights advanced to the tournament final with a 8-1 win. The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but the Knights scored four runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead before they cruised through the rest of the game.
“These kids at West Lauderdale always come out and play hard,” West Lauderdale coach Dustin Hamrick said. “Great attitudes, great effort. Started out a little slow hitting the ball, but we finally got a few to go in.”
