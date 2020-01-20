RIDGELAND — All Forest Hill needed was a spark, and it found that spark at the right time.
The Patriots used a 13-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to get past Meridian in a top-10 showdown at the Rumble In The South Tournament at St. Andrew’s Monday afternoon.
“I told the guys we could either hold or step up and play basketball, and I think our guys just stepped up,” Forest Hill coach Jerrie Curry said. “Meridian did everything I thought they were going to do, and they’re a great team. This win will definitely build confidence, and we can build off it.”
It was a close game throughout that saw Meridian holding a slim lead for much of the contest. The Wildcats were up 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and then led 22-17 at halftime after Phillip Mosley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Meridian extended its lead to eight at the end of the third quarter, 39-31. After the Wildcats went up 42-35 in the final period, Forest Hill went on its run to jump ahead 48-42.
The Patriots had a 56-53 lead with 12 seconds left in the game, and Meridian turned the ball over whil trying to tie it.
Four-star prospect Keondre Montgomery had a double-double to lead the Patriots and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He finished with 22 points along with 11 rebounds and four assists for Forest Hill (17-4).
“I knew I had to put my team on my back and carry the team and lead them,” Montgomery said. “Meridian is a tough team, and we knew what we had to do with the game plan and got the job done. This is a big win for us. Meridian goes to the state championship every year it seems, so that was a big test, and this will help us moving forward.”
George Marshall added 18 points, five assists and two steals for Forest Hill, while Jayme Mitchell chipped in 12 points for the Patriots.
Phillip Mosley had 17 points to lead Meridian, while Makeem Roberts chipped in 12 points for the Wildcats (17-4).
“Back-to-back turnovers that led to layups hurt us,” Meridian coach Ron Norman said. “We turned it over 23 times and had opportunities to score. We just have to go back to the drawing board and hold it together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.