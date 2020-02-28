ITTA BENA — The Choctaw Central girls basketball team found itself with a 12-point deficit with one quarter left.
Midway through the fourth period, Meloney Thames scored through a foul, Leilaya McMillan drilled a 3-pointer and Kyla Farmer went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line. Suddenly, Choctaw Central was only down by three with 3:06 to play.
After Farmer scored a bucket in between four made free throws by Pontotoc, McMillian nailed a 3 to make it a two-point game, but Choctaw Central missed two game-tying shots as Pontotoc made two crucial baskets down the stretch and converted on 4 of 6 free throws to seal a 70-61 victory in the MHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals Friday at Mississippi Valley State.
“They’re disappointed. They’re not used to getting beat much,” Choctaw Central head coach Bill Smith said of his players. “We had a chance to pull it out there at the end, missed a couple free throws, and they made a bunch of theirs.”
Thames and McMillian led Choctaw Central (28-5) with 12 points each and also hauled in six rebounds apiece. Lyleonia Johnson and Farmer each tallied 10 points, while Farmer added eight rebounds. Samya Brooks and DeeDee Shephard led Pontotoc (30-3) with 19 points apiece.
Choctaw Central made two shots from beyond the arc in the opening quarter and ended the period tied 14-14 with Pontotoc. The Lady Warriors then made three more 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep pace with their opponent. Sarah Williams grabbed an offensive board and scored on a putback, and Johnson made 1 of 2 at the line to give their squad a brief two-point lead. Pontotoc scored at the end of the second period to stay locked in at halftime, 33-33.
Shephard started the second half with back-to-back 3s to put Pontotoc up by six. After Tia’Rain Saunders hit a 3 and Johnson stole a ball and scored on a fast break to keep it close early on in the third quarter at 42-40, Pontotoc earned baskets under the hoop and scored through fouls, outscoring Choctaw Central 14-4 in the final four minutes of the period to take a 56-44 advantage into the last eight minutes.
At the start of the fourth, Thames hit a shot for her first points since the first half, and Farmer got a bucket to get Choctaw Central’s deficit down to single digits before it made its push with 3:45 left in regulation.
“They made a bunch of shots there in the third quarter to get the lead, and we missed a lot of easy stuff in the third quarter,” Smith said. “Finally, when we got down 12, we got a couple of steals, got the crowd back in the game and had a shot there at the end.”
Choctaw Central will not play in a state semifinal game for the first time since 2015.
“It’s obviously not where we wanted to end up, but 28-5 and four of our five loss were against the top four teams in the state,” Smith said. “So we tried to get ready as much as possible for this kind of game.”
