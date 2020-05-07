Playing college baseball was always going to be special for Will Swift, but with his senior season having been canceled, the opportunity is even more important to him.
Swift, a senior pitcher/shortstop at Lamar, signed with Belhaven Thursday afternoon at a ceremony hosted at Lamar’s baseball field. He hasn’t been able to play a game on that field since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of springs sports, and Swift said there’s an extra satisfaction knowing those games won’t be the last baseball games he plays.
“I’ve been working hard ever since I was a kid to play baseball (beyond high school),” Swift said. “Playing in college will mean more to me because I couldn’t finish the season out.”
Lamar baseball coach Robert Westbrook said Swift proved his worth both as a player and a leader for the Raiders in their shortened 2020 season.
“Belhaven is getting a quality pitcher and player, a guy who makes every play and a pitcher who can locate three pitches (fastball, changeup, breaking ball) and get people out, which is what you need in a pitcher,” Westbrook said.
After baseball was shut down, Swift said he’s been getting workouts in here and there with some dumbbells he has at home, and he’s also been able to get outside and toss to the net in his backyard. Still, with no games or practices, Swift admitted it’s been difficult to stay busy.
“Right now it’s been laid back for me,” Swift said. “There isn’t much to do, so I try to find something to do at the house.”
Swift said the Belhaven coaches have told him the quickest path onto the field will be as a pitcher, but he’ll continue to work as an infielder in practice. Since Belhaven has recruited him the longest, Swift felt a comfort level with the school and program that made him want to sign with the Blazers.
“They contacted me first and seemed like they were very interested in me, and that made me feel appreciated and made me feel like they needed me,” Swift said.
Westbrook said seeing one of his players make it to the next level is special as a coach, especially when it’s someone like Swift, who helped set the tone for what Westbrook wants out of his players.
“It means everything,” Westbrook said. “It means the program is heading in the right direction when you have guys like him. He served as an example to the younger guys to have someone to strive to be like.”
A love for the game has driven Swift to dedicate numerous hours to baseball, and he said the camaraderie and the competitiveness is what makes him want to keep playing.
“Being able to be around friends and make new friends — and the competition (is what I enjoy),” Swift explained. “When you get out on the field, it’s just a game, and you can have fun with it.”
