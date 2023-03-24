Joe Miller started his coaching career at Southeast Lauderdale as an unknown at the high school level when he was 43 in 1990. When he leaves the sport of basketball behind in 2024, he will retire as one of the most successful high school basketball coaches in Lauderdale County history.
Miller is looking forward to retired life near the beach, but he will be back to coach Lamar’s girls basketball team for one more season before hanging up his whistle.
“I think he’s one of the best coaches to ever come through the state of Mississippi,” Lamar athletic director Matt Boone said of Miller. “He’s a terrific in-game coach, and to have somebody of his caliber on our campus the last few years has been fun.”
Before he was a terrific coach at Lamar, Miller won four of the six state championship games his Southeast Lauderdale girls team appeared in, ending his 24-year Southeast career with a 612-192 record. Before that, he was a former player coaching the Tigers to his first career victory in a win over Kemper County on his 44th birthday.
Miller was a three-year starter for Northeast Lauderdale’s football, basketball and baseball teams when he was in high school, and he went on to play two years of basketball and baseball for East Mississippi Junior College. He played in the infield, while Jerry Boatner manned the outfield on the baseball team.
Boatner eventually became the winningest baseball coach in Mississippi high school history at Clarkdale and West Lauderdale, but Miller took a different route to coaching in Lauderdale County.
He worked in the railroad and insurance industries, taught at Meridian Community College, and graduated from MSU-Meridian before making the move to coaching at Southeast Lauderdale.
In a text to The Meridian Star, Miller wrote that he will always be grateful to former Lauderdale County Superintendent Randy Hodges and former Southeast Principal Algie Davis for hiring him at the age of 43, and to former Southeast boys basketball coach Kenny Neal for helping him in his first year.
Miller has four of Southeast’s eight girls basketball state championships under his belt, but he told The Star in 2019 that he has never won a championship because he never shot or dribbled the ball. Instead, he had players like former The Clarion Ledger Player of the Year winners Monique Horner and Tiawana Pringle dribbling and shooting for him.
“I had a lot of passion for the game. I worked hard, but I had a lot of talent. I had kids that could really play,” Miller said. “You’ve got to have talent to win, and I really had it.”
Neal once passed on his coaching expertise to Miller, and Miller passed it on to current Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball coach Centel Truman before retiring in 2014. Truman went on to lead Southeast’s boys program to its first two state championship games in 2022 and 2023.
Truman recalled walking into Miller’s office on his first day on the job to find stacks of notebooks from the previous decade that covered opposing players’ strengths and weaknesses. He said Miller was successful because he pays attention to the details, especially when putting together scouting reports.
“I learned a lot from him. He mentored me a lot, and he showed me a lot of things,” Truman said. “He took away their strengths, and he always foiled their weaknesses, and his kids did a good job falling behind that.”
At Southeast, Miller coached girls basketball for 24 years, boys basketball for five years and golf for 26 years. He also served as head coach of the Tigers’ slowpitch and fastpitch softball teams, and was a baseball assistant for two years.
“At Southeast Lauderdale, we call him ‘The Legend.’ His name is on the court,” Truman said. “He should be a hall of famer by now. I don’t know what’s taking so long.”
Miller retired from coaching in 2014 before he was truly ready to, but he wanted to spend more time with his nine grandchildren. Two of his three sons became coaches, and one of his grandsons later became an assistant at Lamar under the elder Miller.
“My family was always there. My grandkids sat on the bench. (Basketball) was always a big family enjoyment for all of us,” Miller said. “We’ve always been around sports, and I got to enjoy it with my children and my grandchildren.”
The veteran coach returned to the bench for Lamar in 2019, but he will retire once again to spend more time with his grandchildren in Florida. He said it was just time to move on, especially because the health of his wife Gail, who he has been married to for 56 years, has been declining recently.
“I’ve always wanted to live near the beach, so it’s kind of accomplishing two goals at once,” Miller said. “I originally thought I’d stay two more years because I’ve got two outstanding guards in Aryah Grace and Blake Hart, and I’ve got a senior coming back next year in Sarah Dudley Reed. Those are three outstanding players, but I’m 76.”
Miller said he will remember his players at Lamar for being respectful and dedicated, and he said he had received outstanding support from Lamar Athletic Director Matt Boone and Head of School Leigh Ann Ballou.
Matthew Whiting has no head coaching experience, but he will replace Miller as Lamar’s girls basketball coach in 2024 after spending the next season as an assistant coach. Southeast found an inexperienced diamond in the rough in Miller back in 1990, and the Raiders hope to have found a diamond of their own in Whiting.
“I’ve got some advice for following a legend like Joe,” Truman said. “Ask him for a lot of advice. He has so much wisdom, and I leaned on him a lot my first year. He helped me on all kinds of things, from not only in the game of basketball, but from the game of life.”
Miller may play out the game of life with his wife, children and grandchildren in another state, but he will long remember his days of coaching in Lauderdale County.
“I just really learned to appreciate coaching and how much it meant to me to be able to be around young people, and to hopefully have had some positive influence on their lives,” Miller said. “High school coaches might not be the highest paid, but to me it was the most rewarding occupation that I could have chosen.”
