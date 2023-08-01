Six-time Midsouth Association of Independent Schools champion Lamar will be led by a new coach and will play on a new field this season, but expectations for this girls soccer team are as high as ever.
Rusty Warden, who led Lamar’s boys team to the playoffs last season, took over as head coach for Gretchen MacDonald in the offseason. Warden said it was sad to see MacDonald depart from the Meridian soccer community because she was a tremendous player, a tremendous coach and an outstanding role model.
“It’s a blessing to have the girls and to have the opportunity to coach them,” Warden said. “They have been a perennial state championship contender and have had some outstanding coaches that have come before me, so it’s really a blessing and an honor to have this position.”
Warden is already familiar with many of the returning girls, as he coached most of them at the youth level with Alliance Futbol Club.
Lamar performed well at home last year while playing on the school’s soccer field, but the team will compete under the lights on the football field this season. Warden said his girls are excited to take the field after losing 3-2 in double overtime to Pillow Academy in the state championship match last season.
“We want to win a state championship, and anything less than that would be below our expectations,” Warden said. “Losing is not something that players like to do, but from that loss at Pillow last year, I think that they recognize that they learned from it, and they are eager to get a second chance at the state championship, whether it’s against a Pillow or whomever the competitor might be. So, it’s definitely fueled their fire for this upcoming season.”
Warden expects his team to be able to compete with the biggest and best soccer programs in the MAIS. He said it may be a tall feat for a school of Lamar’s size, but the Raiders believe they are capable.
Lamar has competed in a lot of events during the preseason, including a camp at Meridian Community College, and Warden said the Raiders have competed well against public school competition. The girls varsity team won gold at the State Games of Mississippi 7V7 High School Soccer tournament in June.
Lamar lost just three seniors to graduation in the offseason after going undefeated in district play and making the state championship game in 2022. With eight seniors currently on the roster, the Raiders will not face a leadership shortage on their quest to win another state title.
“I expect all of those seniors to be leading the charge this season, but we’re also not taking anything away from the underclassmen,” Warden said “We’ve got a whole host of juniors, sophomores, and even some freshmen that are definitely leaders for their age group.”
Senior Anna Katherine Davenport will return as Lamar’s starting goalkeeper after she was named an MAIS Futures player last year, and Warden believes she is one of the best keepers in the state. She will be aided on the defensive end of the field by senior centre fielder Elana Farrar, who will be crucial to the Raiders defensive efforts this season.
Senior Anniston Monsour was named a preseason MAIS All-Star despite tearing two ACLs in previous years, and Warden said she is eager to get back onto the field for Lamar.
“Obviously we expect big things from her as a forward, but I think you’ll see the goals come from a whole host of players,” Warden said. “You’ll see as many as 10-12 players with goals on this team toward the end of the season.”
Lamar has been consistently successful in previous seasons because of a strong team culture, and Warden’s goal is to continue the basic principals that Lamar’s past coaches put into place. Assistant coaches Thallison Alex and Evan Griffin will help Warden uphold that team culture.
Warden said he wants to foster an environment that is positive, holds players accountable, and continues to make players compete with a good attitude and an unrelenting work ethic.
“It literally all boils down to the culture,” Warden said. “Lamar has a girls soccer culture. Those kids are committed and have great attitudes and outstanding work ethics, and there’s just expectations and desires to compete at the highest levels every season. It’s 100% the culture.”
Lamar is back in action on Monday when the Raiders take on Jackson Academy at home.
