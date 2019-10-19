With a district championship on the line, the Lamar defense was forced to step up against a stingy Hartfield Academy team that kept the Raiders’ offense at bay for much of the contest.
The Raider defense rose to the challenge, and Lamar escaped with a 13-7 win to secure the No. 1 seed for MAIS District 2-5A Friday night.
Hartfield Academy finished with 147 yards rushing and 113 yards passing but managed just one scoring drive with 5:24 left in the third quarter when Hawks running back Austin Willis had an 11-yard touchdown run to cut the Lamar lead to 13-7. While the Raiders were unable to do much offensively, the defense kept Hartfield out of the end zone for the rest of the contest, including at the end of regulation when the Hawks moved into Lamar territory but couldn’t score on a fourth-down pass attempt.
“To hold them to seven points, that was the game right there,” Lamar head coach Mac Barnes said. “They had some drives where they got some yards up the middle, but after that the defense really played well — and had to, because we didn’t play well offensively.”
Lamar’s lone touchdown came with 6:15 left in the opening quarter. A slightly underthrown pass by Raiders quarterback Will Morris was deflected by two Hawks defenders, but Jacob Partridge had managed to get behind them both and hauled in the ball after the second deflection before turning around and scoring on a 72-yard scoring reception.
The next two scores came courtesy of Zagar Cooper, who hit a 44-yard field goal with 2:50 left in the first quarter and a 26-yard field goal with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter to give his team a 13-0 lead going into the half.
Cooper did more than just kick field goals, however. Morris suffered a concussion after a sack with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter, and Cooper moved from receiver to quarterback. He finished 7 of 11 in passing with 53 yards and an interception. Morris was 6-for-11 for 128 yards and a touchdown, and both quarterbacks were under constant pressure by the Hartfield defensive front.
“I have to execute better,” Cooper said after the game. “There were some early points that helped us. I played some (quarterback) this week at practice, but I have to do better than that if Will’s not better.”
Said Barnes, “Zagar has not played there very much, and the game is fast. The biggest thing about quarterback is not whether you can throw or do all these things, it’s looking at the field and knowing what’s there, and he’ll get better at that each week as he does it.”
With his two field goals being the difference in the game, Barnes said Cooper’s leg is a tremendous asset to his team as well as his arm.
“It allows you to play differently,” Barnes explained. “There are times now where we kick where we used to not kick. We’ve had some good kickers, but Zagar has the chance to be one of the best I’ve ever coached.”
Cooper said he’s glad the time he spends working on his kicking game paid off with a district title on the line.
“I’ve always worked hard at it, and it helped us overcome and win the game, so it’s pretty important,” Cooper said.
Daulton Nelson led Lamar in rushing with 78 yards on 15 attempts, and Partridge had five catches for 115 yards and a score. Miller Hodge and Brandrick Thomas had one interception each for Lamar, which helped solidify a strong defensive performance all around.
“Everything the defense did was at the right time,” Barnes said. “We made a lot of plays that we haven’t been making on either side of the ball the last five or six games.”
Lamar (7-3, 4-0) will play at East Rankin Academy next week to conclude the regular season.
