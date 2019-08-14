Bella Gray said she didn’t have anything else to do.
New to Lamar School after moving to Meridian more than a year ago, she decided to join the Lamar volleyball team, a new program that had gathered a handful of players and was set to play several unofficial matches, as a way of meeting people.
“I started playing, and I literally fell in love with it,” Gray said. “It’s my favorite thing.”
The idea of having volleyball at Lamar had garnered some interest, so a team was established last fall to see if it had the potential to be a sustainable varsity sport. In the spring, long after the season had concluded, a signup sheet to join the team was created, which ended up getting twice the number of names as players already on the roster, Lamar athletic director Shane Adams said.
With a full list of players and the hiring of a permanent coach, Lamar volleyball is official and has already started its regular season schedule as a member of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools.
A former high school player and member of a junior olympic team out of Little Rock, Arkansas, Courtney Schimelpfening embraced the idea of coaching young players from the ground up.
“I was just really excited to know that it was opening up and that I could be at the forefront of starting to build the culture of volleyball,” Schimelpfening said. “Although we do have pretty high-caliber athletes, there was no background in volleyball. At this age they’re so malleable, so it’s great to build a really strong foundation rather than break bad habits.”
Gray, now a team captain in her junior year, said she’s thrilled to have a full-time coach after having temporary ones last season, and she enjoys being a part of a young program.
“We’re all learning along the way so there’s no judgment from each other,” Gray said. “I’ve gotten so close with these girls because of it.”
Schimelpfening said she’s a passionate coach, and she hopes her players will feed off her energy. She can focus on teaching them skills because their chemistry is so strong.
“The team culture and the positive attitudes and the excitement around the game is something that just came really naturally,” Schimelpfening said.
The Lady Raiders have played two matches so far, losing both. Most recently, they lost a 5-set battle to Simpson Academy Monday. Gray attributed much of those losses to inexperience in live competition, but said her team is adjusting.
“We haven’t prepared for games. We don’t know the environment, but we’re learning so much,” Gray said. “From our first game to our second, there’s already been so much improvement.”
Schimelpfening said her team impressed a lot of people in their loss to Simpson, and that it was the most she could’ve asked of them. She has high expectations, however, and wants to lead a successful program.
“Every coach wants to win. I didn’t start coaching because I enjoy losing, so I really expect to win,” Schimelpfening said. “I want to hit home with the athletes that I’m here for them, and I want them to enjoy the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.