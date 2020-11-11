Lamar football coach Mac Barnes described his team’s third-round opponent, Leake Academy, as unique.
The Raiders (7-3) travel to Madden Friday with an MAIS Class 5A state title game berth on the line. Leake Academy enters the game with a 10-0 record, including a 47-37 win against Class 6A’s Jackson Academy, and Barnes likened the Rebels to last year’s Heritage Academy team, which went undefeated en route to a state championship, including a win against traditional 6A powerhouse Jackson Prep.
“Last year with Heritage, that may be the first team not in the upper division that went undefeated because usually we’re going to get beaten by the bigger schools, but last year Heritage beat Prep, and this year Leake beat Jackson Academy,” Barnes said. “They’ve had some close games, but in every close game they’ve been able to close it out. They’ve won all of their games, and that’s unusual in our league. They’re the No. 1 seed with home field advantage, and they deserve it.”
One of those close games was a 26-25 win against Lamar in Week 3.
“We let them have two quick touchdowns in that first game and then played well from that point on, but we can’t assume that’s going to happen (this time),” Barnes said. “When they get on a roll, they can score points with anyone, and they’re a physical, hard-nosed, tough group of kids — and they’re coached that way. This isn’t a finesse game we’ll be playing.”
Barnes said he thinks the team who runs the ball the best will win the game, which is something he said his team has gotten better at doing this year.
“We think our receivers are good, but they line up with a secondary that’s just as athletic as we are, and we don’t see that much,” Barnes said. “We have a kicker who can kick it in the end zone and make field goals, and they do, too. A lot of games we play we’ll have an advantage that we don’t have in this one, and with them being the No. 1 team in the state, no one is going to have an advantage against them. We have our matchups we’ll try to use and use the best we have and hope for the best.”
Senior receiver Miller Hodge said the Rebels’ defensive backfield is as good a backfield as they’ve faced all season.
“All of their DBs are very good, No. 10 (Riley Myers) and No. 6 (Thomas Cheatham) especially,” Hodge said. “We’re going to have to figure out ways to attack them and beat them, and Coach Barnes is figuring that out.”
One area Lamar might have an advantage is mentally, as this is a revenge game for the Raiders due to their Week 3 loss to Leake Academy.
“It definitely gives us a chip on our shoulder because we were so close to beating them last time,” Hodge said. “We know we’re capable of beating them if we play the best that we can play.”
That may be the only mental edge in the game, as the two staffs and players are familiar with one another and have been for a while.
“We’re really good friends — not just me and (head coach) Brian (Pickens), but the whole coaching staff,” Barnes said. “We’ve played them every year, we play them in junior high and we talk to them a lot in the offseason. When we go into the game, it’s not just what kind of players they are, we know their kids’ personalities, and they know our kids’ personalities. It’s one of those games where we know how they think and they know how we think.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Leake Academy.
