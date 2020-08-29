A gut-wrenching 24-22 loss to Starkville Academy in the quarterfinals of the 2019 MAIS Class 5A postseason ended Lamar’s shot at a fourth straight state championship.
But back with 14 returning starters, Raiders head coach Mac Barnes said his squad is a top contender for the 2020 title.
“We’ve got some experienced players, and we really have a good balance of skill people, linemen and players like that,” he said. “The weirdest thing about the season is I think we’ve really got a chance of competing for the state championship, it’s just week to week you really don’t know what’s going to happen.”
In its no-huddle, shotgun offense, senior Will Morris and junior Zagar Cooper will return to quarterback duties as senior Daulton Nelson returns at running back. While he hopes to balance the run and pass game, Barnes said he also has around half a dozen receivers his QBs could target.
“A lot of it depends on what the other team tries to do but we feel we can do both of them,” said Barnes, entering his 20th season at Lamar. “We’ll get out there and try to get up-tempo and put pressure on the other team in a lot of ways.”
The Raider defense is something Barnes sees as having significantly improved from last season. With sophomores Christian Chambers, Thad Ransier and Montahj Law manning the line, Jackson and Ben Bryan will headline the linebacker roles while seniors Moller Hodge and Marshall Ward will start in the secondary.
With such a strong defensive core, Barnes said he’s confident enough to play less risky on offense.
“In the past I’ve taken some chances on fourth down on offense. I’ll probably be more conservative offensively because our defense should be able to get us pretty good field position,” he said. “It’s really one of the more talented defenses that we’ve had.”
Barnes added that he sees an undefeated season as a very real possibility.
“I don’t see a team that I look at, that I say we’re going to have a hard time beating,” he said. “I think there are teams on our schedule that we’re going to have to play well to beat, and if they play really well they can beat us, but there’s not a team on our schedule that can line up physically with us.”
