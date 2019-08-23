QUICK FACTS
Head coach: Mac Barnes (19th year, 145-80)
2018 record: 10-3, 3-1
2018 finish: Beat Simpson Academy 34-20 in the MAIS Class AAAA, Division II state championship game
League: MAIS District 2-5A
OVERVIEW
Can Lamar make it four in a row? It’s a fun topic for fans to discuss; however, head coach Mac Barnes and the players aren’t listening to the chatter.
Last season, the Raiders finished 10-3 en route to a third-straight MAIS Class AAAA, Division II state championship. But it’s a new year with a new athletic alignment in the MAIS, and Barnes said the focus isn’t a four-peat, but improving week to week.
“We’ve won three in a row, but that doesn’t really mean anything other than our guys absolutely believe they can win a state championship — but we’re not talking about four in a row,” Barnes said. “If it happens, it happens, but this is the 2019 Raiders, and that’s how we’re treating it.”
Expectations are that the Raiders defense will carry the team in the early going as Lamar looks to retool on offense.
“I think we’re probably a little further along defensively than we have been,” Barnes said. “That really has been a bright spot in the first two weeks.”
THREE KEYS
Barnes said staying healthy is always important, as is the flexibility of the coaching staff.
“Obviously, injuries and depth — you always worry about that part of it, and I think the big key every year for us is doing a good job adapting your personnel as the year goes on and getting into an offense and defense that’s best for your players and not trying to stick to one system,” Barnes said. “I really feel good about our players as far as effort, talent and those kinds of things, and I think if we stay healthy and keep our guys on the field, we’ll make a run at it.”
KEY PLAYERS
•Offense — Lamar returns leading receiver Jacob Partridge, a senior and an All-State selection his junior year, as well as leading rusher Daulton Nelson, as sophomore. Jason Qiu and Eli Mitchell, both seniors, are the only returning starters on the offensive line, meaning the Raiders will be breaking in seven new starters on offense this fall.
“We’re two deep at each receiver slot, but Jacob is the only one who has any experience — but other guys have worked hard,” Barnes said. “That’s one of the fun things about the early part of the season: You don’t know how anyone is going to play when they get on the field (for the first time). You can speculate all you want, but practice is a different game, but we feel like we have some guys who can catch the ball.”
Lamar will have to replace Princeton signee Joseph Hutchinson, who helped guide the Raiders to three state titles in a row, at quarterback. Junior Will Morris will be the starter under center, and sophomore Zagar Cooper and junior Miller Hodge are also options at quarterback.
“We’ll always have guys who know what’s going on, but usually if a guy is good enough to play quarterback for us, he’s also good enough to start somewhere else,” Barnes said. “We’re a different team with these guys, in that they’re more dual-threat guys who can run and throw. Joseph was more of a drop-back guy until the year went on, when we started running him more due to the way teams were playing us. We’ll run it more earlier this year than we did last year with Joseph.”
•Defense — The Raiders return seven starters on defense. Cooper had an interception in Lamar’s opener against Tuscaloosa Academy, and senior defensive lineman Tim Seymour, an All-State selection last year, also returns. Senior Evan Dirksen will also start at defensive end, and junior Ben Bryan returns at linebacker. Sophomore Jackson Bryan is back at linebacker after suffering an injury last season, and Hodge will play safety. John Gordy, a senior, will start at cornerback.
In addition to them, senior Austin Wilkinson will play linebacker, and Brandrick Thomas will play corner. Wilkinson is a transfer from West Lauderdale, while Thomas is a transfer from Northeast Lauderdale.
“Both of those guys started at those schools, so we really have nine guys on defense that started somewhere last year,” Barnes said. “They’re not a really big group — the only big guy we have is Christian Chambers, a ninth grader who’s at 265 (pounds) — but they can run and tackle, and we think that will be a really solid part of our team.
OUTLOOK
Even with having to retool the offense, Barnes said optimism is high coming out of summer camp.
“There’s some confidence,” Barnes said. “We’ve had a really good summer. We have 41 players, and we’re starting 11 on each side of the ball, which is really great for this time of the year. We have some young players who have improved and are ready to show what they can do, and we have some returning starters that we hope are better than they were last year. It’s a combination of experience and inexperience, but that’s good.”
A big offseason change was MAIS realignment that broke Classes A through AAAA into 1A through 6A. Lamar was moved to District 2-5A along with Leake Academy, Hartfield Academy, Park Place Christian Academy, East Rankin Academy and Simpson Academy. District 1 consists of Magnolia Heights, Bayou Academy, Washington School, Pillow Academy, Starkville Academy and Heritage Academy, while District 3 contains St. Aloysius, Central Hinds Academy, Copiah Academy and Silliman Institute, as well as Adams County Christian School, the defending Class AAA state champion.
“It’s makes our class a lot tougher,” Barnes said. “Besides all the teams we had, they added Heritage, which is the preseason No. 1 that returns a lot of starters and has big linemen and backs, and ACCS out of Natchez is always good. You have 17 teams, which changes the amount of playoff games you have to win and changes all kinds of other things. The past couple of years we’ve had it figured out halfway through the season who it was going to be between and stuff like that, but now it’s much more competitive. It’ll be a lot of fun. We’ll have some really challenging games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.