The Lamar Raiders took advantage of three special team miscues to take a key 2-5A win over Leake Academy Friday night.
The Raiders blocked two punts and used two big offensive plays to take a 31-16 win over the Rebels on Friday night at A.L. Thaggard Field.
The Raiders are now 3-1 on the season and will host Park Place Christian in another 2-5A contest next week.
Leake got the ball to start the game and its punt was blocked before Jackson Bryan recovered the the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The PAT failed and Lamar led 6-0 with 9:55 left in the first quarter.
The Rebels answered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive. Freshman Rhett Atkinson had a 36-yard completion to Thomas Cheatham and hit Riley Myers on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 7:03 left in the first quarter. Cole Arthur booted the PAT and Leake led 7-6.
The Raiders took the lead late in the first quarter as Will Morris hit Brandrick Thomas on a 35-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-3. The two-point try failed and Lamar led 12-7.
The Rebels were forced to punt on their next series, which the Raiders blocked again, giving them the ball at the Leake 41. The Raiders went deep as Morris hit Jacob Partridge for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 9:13 left in the first half. The try for two failed and Lamar led 18-7.
The Raiders got another turnover as Christian Chambers recovered an Atkinson fumble with 4:56 left in the half. Thomas then broke several tackles and rambled 34 yards for a touchdown with 3:58 left in the half. Zagar Cooper booted the PAT and Lamar led 25-9.
Leake answered right before the half as Atkinson hit Cheatham on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 24.9 seconds left. Arthur booted the PAT and Lamar led 25-16.
The Raiders added a second-half score as the kicking game plagued the Rebels again. This time, the Rebels snapped the ball over Arthur’s head and gave the Raiders the ball at the Leake 1-yard line. Morris then hit Cooper in the end zone with 11:46 left in the game. The try for two failed and Lamar led 31-16.
