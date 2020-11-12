Hayden Reid had a team-high 16 points from Lamar as the Raiders topped Russell Christian Academy 54-47 in Thursday night prep basketball action at RCA.
John Eric Herrington had 12 points for Lamar, while Spence Hannegan finished with 11 points. The score was tied 26-26 at the half, and the Raiders led 40-36 at the end of the third quarter. The Warriors were never able to pull ahead in the final period as Lamar outscored RCA 11-9 in the fourth.
“There are a lot of things we need to work on, but I’m very happy to get a win,” Lamar boys basketball coach Steve Nelson said. “We’re down about six players who are still playing football, but these young kids deserve a chance to play, and thank goodness they found a way to win.”
Lamar’s football team travels to Leake Academy Friday with a state championship game berth on the line, and Nelson said as much as he’d like his football players to transition to basketball, he doesn’t want that to happen before a potential state championship contest next week.
“We have about six or seven kids who are out there right now who are going to be playing a lot no matter who’s out here, but our depth is kind of down as you can tell,” Nelson said. “They do get a little tired, but it’s good for them to play right now. When football gets done — and hopefully it’s not until after next Thursday — we’ll hit the ground running with them.”
Hayden Crist had a game-high 19 points for RCA, which was hosting its season opener following the Warriors winning a fourth-straight state championship in football last week. Colby Clark added 18 points for RCA.
Lamar rose to 3-1 on the season, while RCA fell to 0-1.
LAMAR GIRLS 60, RUSSELL CHRISTIAN 22
Lydia Hutcherson scored 23 points for Lamar, and Reece Shaffer added 12 points as the Lady Raiders beat the Lady Warriors in RCA’s season opener.
Erica Smith and Taleah Anderson both scored eight points for Lamar.
“We didn’t play very good basketball, and it was Russell’s first game, so it was a little bit sloppy for both teams, but we played hard and they played hard,” Lamar girls basketball coach Joe Miller said. “I thought Wyatt Davidson really hustled in this game, and Lydia Hutcherson had her best scoring game. I’m happy with the effort. We missed too many layups, but we hustled hard.”
Wynecia Willis led RCA with 11 points.
Lamar (4-1) will travel to Jackson Academy Tuesday, while RCA (0-1) host Tabernacle Friday.
