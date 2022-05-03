Will Thames is a big fan of Cleveland Country Club, and it’s easy to understand why.
During a junior golf tournament this past summer, Thames, a junior at Lamar, shot a personal-best 71 at Cleveland Country Club, and he also had a strong showing as a sophomore for the Raiders in their North State golf match there in 2021.
With the MAIS Class 5A state tournament taking place at Cleveland Country Club last Thursday, Thames was ready to tackle his favorite course again — and he did it in dominant fashion, shooting a 1-under 71 for the second time. That ended up being the difference for the Raiders, as Lamar edged Bayou Academy by one stroke, 296-297, to capture its sixth-straight state championship in a row. (There was no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
“We were really surprised because the other team we were competing with, Bayou, played their best round I think all year, so we were kind of nervous,” Thames said. “When we learned we won by 1 it was pretty exciting.”
The top four individual scores for each team are counted toward their final scores, with Thames’ 71 earning him the tournament’s low medalist. Aydan Cooper shot 73 to finish in third place individually, Grayson Hale shot 75 and Kellen Kerley shot 77.
“I really wasn’t expecting it, but it was really exciting to get my name called,” Thames said of winning low medalist.
Lamar golf coach Kyle Carpenter said this year’s team was as strong as it’s been in his time coaching it, and anyone in the team’s top six could have a strong showing on any particular day. Last Thursday, it was Thames’ day.
“Will loves Cleveland Country Club,” Carpenter said. “It’s actually where his career low is, so he knew going into it he was ready to play, and he started with birdies on three of the first four holes. On the back nine, the putts just didn’t drop for him, but he was still able to get the ball in the hole, and I want to say he had nine straight pars on the back when he had birdie looks with most, so that 1-under par could’ve easily been 3 or 4.”
Said Thames, “My back nine felt kind of boring to me. I missed a lot of birdie putts to where I maybe could’ve gone more than 1-under, but I was pretty satisfied.”
This year’s Lamar golf team shot 1-under to win the Presbyterian Christian School Invitational and also had a second-place finish as the Jackson Prep Invitational. The Raiders don’t graduate anyone from this year’s team, which has both Carpenter and Thames excited about 2023.
“We took six players for the team to state, and two more competed individually, so those eight kids will be competing, and we have a sixth grader (William Davis) who’s right there,” Carpenter said. “If he works really hard this summer he could jump in, so we would have potentially nine players next year ready to go.”
Thames said with another year of experience, next year’s team has a good chance of defending the Raiders’ state title for a seventh straight year.
“A lot of the younger kids were playing a lot more during the summer and then the fall, and they got a lot better,” Thames said. “I think it’ll be the same for next year, and I think we’ll be even better than we are now.”
