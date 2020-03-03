Wesley Purvis saw a lot of success for the Lamar boys soccer team, and he’s hoping that success continues at the junior college level.
The Raiders’ senior midfielder, who finished the season with 11 goals and 10 assists in 11 matches played this past season, signed Tuesday morning with Hinds Community College. A two-time Premier Preps selection and an MAIS All-Star this year, Purvis said Hinds felt like the best fit for him, and he’s eager to get to Pearl and help the Eagles next season.
“I felt more at home there, and they have a good soccer program, so I felt like it was the right spot for me,” Purvis said.
Lamar boys soccer coach Cesar Diaz said Purvis had a heavy hand in every game the Raiders won this winter, not just because he could score goals, but also because he was an unselfish player.
“He’s very skillful, and I’m very proud of him,” Diaz said. “He was always looking to those opens spaces and would always try to find his teammates and letting them get a chance to score.”
The Raiders won back-to-back state championships during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, and Purvis said he’ll always treasure playing for Lamar after all of the success the team had.
“It was a lot of fun,” Purvis said. “I’m definitely going to miss it.”
Now that his college plans are secure, Purvis said he’s grateful for the opportunity to keep playing the sport he loves beyond high school.
“It’s an honor,” Purvis said. “A lot of hard work paid off in the end.”
Purvis is the son of David and Sara Purvis.
