A weightlifting accident left Lamar’s Will Thames with an injured left thumb, which might seem minor for most people but was a major headache for Thames, a golfer.
“I believe if it had been my right thumb it wouldn’t have been such a big deal,” Thames said. “It had a lot to do with the hinging of my golf swing and the weight of the club pressing against that thumb that sent a shockwave (of pain) up my arm.”
The thumb injury happened in early March in the early part of Lamar’s season, and Thames had to take a week off from swinging before resuming golf activities. Fast forward to April 28 at the MAIS Class 5A state tournament at Cleveland Country Club, and Thames put on a performance that helped Lamar edge Bayou Academy 296-297 to win its sixth straight state title in golf.
Thames finished 1-under 71 at the state tournament to earn low medalist, and because of his strong showing at state, he was named the 2022 Premier Preps Golfer of the Year.
“I guess I was surprised when (Lamar golf coach Kyle Carpenter) texted me about it,” Thames said of the accolade. “I really wasn’t expecting it.”
Through physical therapy with Dr. Chris Morgan, Thames’ thumb was eventually wrapped in a way that helped take a lot of pressure off of it, which allowed him to continue playing following a week off.
“I felt like I came back almost 100% after that week,” Thames said. “It didn’t really give me much of an issue, and I never really thought about it after that.”
Carpenter said Thames struggled at times during the season even after he was cleared to play, but give his history with Cleveland Country Club, Carpenter was confident Thames had saved his best performance of the season for last.
“I knew going into it that he needed to be in the top six because he loves the way Cleveland Country Club sets up for him,” Carpenter said. “He only has one other under-par round in a tournament, and it was at Cleveland Country Club last summer, so I knew he was going to play well. It was just a matter of time for him.”
Thames has stayed busy with golf this summer, as he’s currently playing in a tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. Though it’s a long way off, Thames said after he won state that expectations are going to be just as high for the Raiders in 2023.
A lot of the younger kids were playing a lot more during the summer and then the fall, and they got a lot better,” Thames said in May. “I think it’ll be the same for next year, and I think we’ll be even better than we are now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.