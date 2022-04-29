At the end of last season, Lamar tennis coach Anthony Hiatt felt like Austin Dungan and Austin Carle could have played as the team’s No. 1 boys doubles pair.
The two of them won a state title in 2021 for Lamar in No. 2 boys doubles and moved to No. 1 doubles this past season. Hiatt has only became more convinced they could have played No. 1 doubles last year, as Dungan and Carle didn’t lose a single match for Lamar this season and only lost one set.
Thursday, the pair won their second straight MAIS Class 5A state title at Ridgeland Tennis Center, winning their first match 6-0, 6-1 and their second match 6-2, 6-3.
“They really just dominated most of the year, and they played extremely well when we got to state and won both matches with pretty one-sided scores,” Hiatt said. “To be able to win and not be super close is a testament to their experience.”
Moving up to No. 1 doubles wasn’t a big deal, Carle said, since they felt like they had done more than enough to prepare.
“Honestly, it’s not too much of a difference,” Carle said. “We both got stronger and better during the summer, so that made the transition easier.”
Never losing a match and only dropping a single set throughout the entire season was a big accomplishment in itself, and Dungan said their experience is what allowed them to be so dominant.
“We always found a way to pull it out in tough matches,” Dungan said. “We got into some sticky situations that we were able to find a way out of and win.”
Always keeping their cool was perhaps Dungan and Carle’s most impressive trait, Hiatt said.
“It’s their mentality,” Hiatt said. “They don’t get rattled on the court, and they both have been playing long enough to where they know their ups and downs, and their mental game is so strong that they may miss a few shots, but they rebound from it and move on to the next point, which is super important in tennis.”
For Dungan, staying calm simply means having the maturity to realize panicking would only make difficult situations worse.
“We had to know to relax,” Dungan explained. “Nothing good comes from getting angry or frustrated on the court because tennis is such a mental game.”
It also helps that the two of them have been playing tennis together since they were young.
“It’s easy because we’ve both known each other since we were little kids, and we have that connection to where we don’t get aggravated with each other,” Carle said. “We can keep each other in check. It’s great to play with someone you’ve known a long time and who’s one of your best friends. It’s something I really enjoy.”
Carle enjoys it even more now that they capped of their senior seasons together with another state title.
“Winning state once is hard enough, so going back to back is a really good feeling,” Carle said.
While they felt confident in their chances of repeating this year, Dungan admitted the idea of winning state twice seemed like a tall task.
“It’s something you never fully expect to happen, and when it does it’s a great feeling, especially after we had only switched to doubles our junior year,” Dungan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.