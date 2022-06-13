Austin Acton has had a busy summer, and it’s not even July yet.
The Lamar running back/defensive back has attended several SEC football camps so far, most recently Ole Miss this past week. He’s also attended Tennessee and Alabama in the past several weeks, as well as the VTO Elite camp in Birmingham, the NexGen camp in Dallas and the Rivals Combine in New Orleans, hoping to both get on college coaches’ radars and to improve his skills ahead of his senior season this fall.
“It’s definitely a little overwhelming at first, but once you’re there and ready to do all the stuff there is to do, it’s easy, because you’ve been prepared,” Acton said.
In 11 games last season, Acton rushed 154 times for 808 yards and seven touchdowns, good for 5.2 yards per carry and 73.5 yards per contest. He also caught 17 passes for 103 yards and a score and tallied 11 solo tackles on defense, becoming one of the Raiders’ key players on both sides of the ball.
The effort to improve his game began this past spring, when Acton joined Lamar’s track and field team after new head football coach Jacob Land encouraged his returning players to compete in track and field if they weren’t playing a spring sport.
By the time the season was over, Acton was named the Most Valuable Player of the Raiders’ track and field squad. He qualified in two relay events as well as the 110-meter hurdles and long jump at the MAIS state meet, earning the most points at that meet.
“He qualified for six events in North State, which is the max you can do,” Land explained. “He had to be on every relay for us to be competitive, and to qualify for state in two individual events is impressive, especially since he never did track before this year. He had to work extremely hard at the hurdles and long jump to get as far as he did.”
Acton said he enjoyed the experience, and he noticed himself becoming faster and more agile thanks to track and field, which he believes will pay off in the fall with football.
“It definitely helped with my speed for sure,” Acton said. “I had been off any kind of exercising and running for a little bit, and track is really speed-heavy; you’re running 24/7. In track, you’re learning how to run and be a good sprinter and learning all the right techniques, and it helps you build your speed, which correlates to football because you need speed to outrun defenses or catch a ball carrier when you’re on defense.”
At the SEC camps, Acton said he’s gone through a lot of time drills, and the competition is fierce, since many of the other athletes are trying to earn offers themselves or have offers already.
“You’re trying to put up your best stats and get looked at by the coaches and all the people watching,” Acton said. “The competition helps you perform better because you want to out-compete everyone. Once you’re prepared, it’s easy. You just do what your God-given talent allows you to do.”
Lamar alumnus Hayden Farrar, Acton’s cousin, walked on at Ole Miss this past spring, and Farrar was able to give Acton some advice as far as what to expect at SEC camps as well as encouragement from watching some of Acton’s games at Lamar last fall.
“He told me, ‘I know you have it, I’ve seen it in you. Just go show them what you have,’” Acton said. “‘You’re ready, so go compete and be ready to outwork the other people out there.’”
When he’s not taking part in summer camps, Acton works out at Lamar several times a week as part of the Raiders’ summer strength and conditioning program. Land said he expects players to work out at Lamar if they’re in town but doesn’t mind them attending summer camps at colleges and JUCOs — in fact, he encourages it. There are several players on Lamar’s roster who have attended camps so far, Land said.
“They’re going to a football camp and improving their football skills and getting coached by these great coaches, so they’re not just missing and laying out at the pool,” Land said. “A lot of these camps are important as far as these athletes getting recruited, and Austin’s a guy who they want to see before offering. They need to go to these camps to be seen, and I want them to do that. I’m all for them missing a workout to go to a football camp, go show yourself and prove you’re worth a scholarship and get better at football.”
Acton said he’s taken in plenty of football knowledge from the SEC and other high-end camps so far.
“They definitely prepare you a lot,” Acton said. “You’re going over all the technical skills you need and all the specific skills at running back. You need to know how to jump cut and juke a defender and have all the intangibles that go with the different positions so you can dominate on the playing field.”
Land said he’s glad Acton is putting in the work over the summer, and he expects Acton’s role to be significant for the team in the fall.
“I feel like Austin has the potential to be our bell cow,” Land said. “Offensively, he’ll be our primary running back the majority of the time, but he’ll also flex outside at receiver. On defense, we’ll probably move him around a lot. He’ll play some safety but also might move down and play linebacker. Since he’s one of our best athletes, we want to put him in position to make the most plays, and at linebacker he could use his speed, strength and explosiveness to make plays around the line of scrimmage. If we’re playing a great receiver, he might cover that guy, so he can do a lot of different things for us.”
Acton plans to attend camps at Mississippi State and Southern Miss later this summer, along with returning to Alabama’s football camp at some point. He’s also been invited to the Beast of the Southeast Camo, the Tiki Bowl, the VTO All-American Challenge and the Army All-American Camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.