Uncertainty surrounded the planned start of the high school football season Mississippi, and the uncertainty of finishing the season still lingers prominently, but for three hours Friday night on the campus of Lamar School, that concern was put on hold.
In Week 1 of the MAIS regular season, the Raiders climbed back from a two-score, third quarter deficit to pull even with Starkville Academy with less than four and half minutes to play. They then executed a six-play, 65-yard drive in the final 1:12 to level the contest again and send the battle into overtime.
After holding the Volunteers to a field goal, the Raiders clinched victory when Zagar Cooper hit Miller Hodge in the end zone from 11 yards out for the game-winner, avenging their loss to Starkville in last year’s Class 5A quarterfinals, 33-30.
“I’m tickled to death with what we did tonight,” Lamar head coach Mac Barnes said. “This is just two good teams. You’re proud of both teams, (Starkville) has great coaches and players. Just a great ball game.”
Hodge caught three touchdown passes, all after halftime, and finished with 193 yards receiving on seven receptions. Cooper completed 10 of 17 passes for 125 yards, while Will Morris collected 227 yards in the air with two touchdowns and one interception on 9 of 14 passing, and ran for 60 yards on 10 carries.
A snap that sailed over the head of the Volunteers’ punter on their opening drive put the Raiders on the opposing 25-yard line to start theirs. Morris and Daulton Nelton traded rushes before Hayden Farrar crossed the goal line for a 2-yard score to put Lamar (1-0) on the board 7-0 early. Starkville (0-1), fueled by a facemask penalty on third down, responded with a 14-yard rushing touchdown to keep things tied.
After Morris’ interception set up the Volunteers in enemy territory, they grabbed the lead on a 7-yard rushing score to go up 14-7 in the first quarter.
Both squads stayed silent for the remainder of the half. The Raiders were able to advance to the 16-yard line early in the frame, but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the effort. They then came within inches of the goal line on their next possession on a 30-yard pass from Cooper to Nelson, but the ball came loose after the catch and was ruled a fumble, recovered by Starkville in the end zone. Cooper was also sacked on third-and-15 from his own 32 inside two minutes.
The Lamar defense held tough, though, holding the Volunteers to three-and-outs on its final three possessions of the opening half.
A 35-yard touchdown pass from Starkville down the sideline on its first drive of the third quarter gave the Raiders a two-score deficit midway through the period at 21-7. But after getting the ball back on his own 5 following a Volunteers punt, Hodge snatched a downfield pass from Morris and sprinted past two defenders on his way to an 82-yard touchdown with 1:33 to play in the third.
The score through the air then ignited the Lamar passing game.
“We hadn’t played a game since last November,” Barnes said. “When you come out there, you’ve got to find things clicking, and all of a sudden the long passes to Miller just lit us up.”
Morris then hit Miller again for a 37-yard touchdown with 4:20 left in regulation, and Cooper followed with a game-tying extra point to make it 21-21.
Starkville answered with a go-ahead touchdown drive, which included a passing play of 30 yards and running play of 28 yards, but missed the PAT wide right to gain a six-point advantage with 1:12 to play. With time winding down, Morris led a drive that saw two clutch completions to Hodge and another to Farrar. After a reception by Hodge marked the ball at the 3, Morris kept a first-and-goal snap and scored to make it 27-27 with 23.3 seconds left. The go-ahead extra point was blocked, all but sealing an overtime finish.
The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to start on defense. The Volunteers picked up minus-2 yards as they were stopped for a loss on their first down running play, and passes on second and third down fell incomplete, prompting a 29-yard field attempt that floated through the uprights.
It took just two plays for Lamar to seize the win, when Cooper blistered a throw down the middle of the field into the arms of Hodge, who backpedaled into the end zone for his third and final touchdown of the night.
Hodge’s 177 second half and overtime receiving yards were helped along by Morris’ 192 second half and overtime passing yards, completing 6 of 8 attempts.
“We just tried to do it better,” Barnes said of the second-half passing game. “Everybody’s getting tired, so it’s a lot easier to pass when people are getting tired.”
Lamar travels to Presbyterian Christian (0-1) next week.
