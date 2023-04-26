Lamar (12-17) nearly missed the postseason this year, but the Raiders were able to bounce back from seven straight losses to take down Park Place twice in a three-game series last week.
That may be the final highlight of the Raiders’ season, as they drew Magnolia Heights (33-3) in the first round of the playoffs. The Chiefs entered the postseason on a 28-game winning streak, which earned them the No. 2 spot in Capital Sports’ most recent ranking of high school baseball teams in Mississippi.
The Chiefs extended their winning streak to 29 games with a 9-2 win at Lamar in game one of the series on Tuesday. They jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Lamar put two runs on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, but the Raiders were unable to threaten the Chiefs' lead after stranding two runners on the bases to close the inning.
“They’re a really good team,” Lamar coach Robert Westbrook said. “No easy outs on their team, but I thought we played really well. We strung some hits together to give us a chance. We didn’t take advantage of some of the opportunities that we had, which hurt us, but other than that, I thought we played great.”
Sophomore Ty Herrington got the start on the mound in game one, and his pitching helped keep Lamar in the game until he was pulled for John Powell in the seventh inning. Herrington gave up nine hits and six runs in six innings, but he also tossed four strikeouts while surrendering just two walks.
“He pitched great,” Westbrook said. “He’s done this all season. He’s kept us in the games. Just a few things we’ve got to work on as he gets older and progresses in this game. … He’s a young kid. He’s learning, so I think it’s going to be fun to see him as he gets older.”
Wyatt Bond and Powell each put up two of Lamar’s six hits, and they each batted in a runner in the fifth inning. The Raiders struck out seven times at the plate, and Ty Wiggins was the only Raider to record a walk, though Herrington and Powell were each hit by a pitch.
Next up, the Raiders will face the Chiefs at Magnolia Heights on Thursday in game two. Westbrook said the Raiders will need to be better at hitting with runners in scoring position and hitting with two outs to survive the next game.
