Lamar football coach Mac Barnes has grown accustomed to beginning the season early recently, and the Raiders will be doing the same Saturday afternoon.
While most MAIS teams won’t kick off their seasons until Aug. 23, Lamar will travel to the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., Saturday to compete in the SECIS Kickoff Classic, as it has done the past several years. This year’s opponent is Tuscaloosa Academy, coached by former Alabama defensive lineman John Copeland.
“We don’t know a lot about them,” Barnes said. “We have a few films from last year, but he’s a new head coach, and from what we’ve heard they’re doing things differently than they were last year. They were a Wing T team last year, and we hear they’re more of a spread team this year.”
Lamar is coming off three-straight state championships, and the Raiders have played in the SECIS Kickoff Classic all three of those years. The Raiders beat Laurence Manning Academy 30-14 last fall, topped Bessemer Academy 42-21 in 2017 and fell to Bessemer Academy 35-13 in 2016.
“We’ve told our association that if nobody else wants to do it, we’ll play in it every year,” Barnes said. “Not a lot of teams want to go ahead and get into this, but our kids do. They do a great job preparing in the summer, and we’re probably one of the few schools that open five days a week, and our spring training is almost like the summer as far as putting in things — defensive schemes, offensive schemes and stuff like that, along with working out. When we (started fall practice) in late July, it was as much review as it was putting things in.”
Senior receiver Jacob Partridge said he’s also grown to enjoy competing in the Cramton Bowl and getting the season started a week sooner than everyone else.
“It feels like you’re a lot more ready than they are (after that first game), and you’ve already gotten a start on the season,” Partridge said. “It just gets you prepared more.”
Another advantage of starting the season a week earlier is having an extra week to sort out punting and place kicking.
“When you play a game, it forces you to work on the kicking game,” Barnes explained. “A lot of coaches are like me, in that I really don’t like working on the kicking game. If it was up to me, we’d just play offense and defense, but having to have worked on it in that first game, we get a lot more out of this than we would a jamboree.”
Roster-wise, Lamar has the advantage in numbers, 41 to 24, and that will be key for the Raiders as hot temperatures on a turf playing surface will force the team to sub regularly.
“Obviously, the weather is going to be a tremendous factor,” Barnes said. “I think you’ll see some adjustments in the game. I’m looking for two to three breaks per quarter, just a combination of things along those lines.”
Partridge said he enjoys the environment the Cramton Bowl provides, but he’s wary of the heat, especially on a turf field.
“It’s a really cool atmosphere, but it’s really hot, too,” Partridge said. “We’ve been doing a lot of conditioning and trying to get hydrated, and we’ve been mixing some cramp juice in there, too.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Montgomery.
