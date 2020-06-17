Struggling on the back nine, Eli Mitchell bogeyed the 14th and 15th holes to move back to an even score at the 2020 Gulf States PGA Junior Championship.
The Meridian native regrouped, however, and birdied his next two holes before finishing with a par on the 18th to capture the title with 2-under-par 69 Wednesday at Northwood Country Club.
“I knew an under par score would be what would win it, and I just knew I had 16, 17 and 18, which are birdie holes, so I knew that I had to get back under par to win,” Mitchell said. “I played solid, but it could’ve been a lot better. I had a bad stretch on the back nine and was able to fight back to get back under par at the end.”
Mitchell, a recent Lamar graduate and South Alabama freshman, finished the one-day tournament with the only under par score out of all participants and won by two strokes. He ended with 15 pars, five birdies and three bogeys.
“It’s always great to have a hometown kid win the tournament, especially with the strong field this tournament had. For him to shoot the only round of under par definitely makes it even cooler,” Northwood golf pro Kyle Carpenter said. “He saw me on 16, and he was a little frustrated with himself. I just told him to get that thought out of his mind and just keep on going, and for him to birdie 16 and then 17, and then finish with the par on 18, it was really fun to watch him close it out well.”
Lamar sophomore Brady Lagendyk placed eighth overall and tied for third in the Boys 13-15 division with a 5-over-par 76. Caitlyn Entrekin came in third in the Girls 12 and under division, while John Eric Herrington tied for 17th in the Boys 16-18 division and Will Thames finished 12th in the Boys 13-15 division.
“(Lagendyk) had a couple holes where he struggled, but to be 15 and come in eighth in this field, it definitely shows promise for his future,” Carpenter said.
The national Junior PGA Championships were canceled last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
