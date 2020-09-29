With the playoffs next week, the Lamar girls are hoping to this week’s wins are a sign they’re playing their best soccer of the season.
The Lady Raiders (12-2-1, 6-0) won comfortably against Magnolia Heights Monday, 8-1, before beating Heritage Academy 5-1 at home Tuesday, and head coach Gretchen Macdonald said most of the team is finally healthy minus senior standout Emma Kate Uithoven, who is out the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
“I feel good,” Macdonald said. “We have pretty much everyone back minus Emma Kate, which obviously is a huge loss, but everyone else is back, so as we come to the end here I feel like we’re in a good place overall, and we’re happy with that.”
Freshman Anniston Monsour scored three of her team’s four first-half goals Tuesday as the Lady Raiders had a 4-1 lead at intermission against Heritage. Senior Lydia Hutcherson, one of six girls honored at Lamar’s senior night Tuesday, had one goal each in the first and second half.
It was the continuation of a hot streak for Monsour, who had five goals Monday against Magnolia Heights, though she was quick to credit her teammates for the success and said everyone’s bond with one another has led to Lamar’s success.
“We just have a connection,” Monsour said.
Macdonald said Monsour's quickness makes it difficult for teams to defend against her.
“Her speed is remarkable,” Macdonald said. “It’s really fun to watch, and when it’s clicking, it’s just awesome. She’s coming back from an injury, too, so getting her back in full health is really important for us.”
Lamar will enter the playoffs next week with the No. 1 seed out of MAIS Division II East, and Monsour said she’s confident the Lady Raiders can make it back to the Division II state title game next weekend.
“I feel like we’ll come out strong and keep up the good work,” Monsour said.
Losing Uithoven, who has nine goals, five assists and 23 steals on the season, makes that road a bit tougher, and Macdonald said it’s going to take multiple players to make up for that lost production.
“We’ve adjusted in that we’ve moved people around and have found some different positions for people that they’ve actually been successful in,” Macdonald said. “I’ve asked a lot of the other players, because this is their opportunity to step up. We absolutely cannot replace her, but can we get three kids that can step up and fill that void for us? If we can give (them) that opportunity, hopefully we can.”
Monsour said she and her teammates will do the best they can in Uithoven’s absence.
“SP (Sarah Pierce Swift) has stepped up and started playing well,” Monsour said. “Losing Emma Kate is a big deal. She’s a big deal to the team, and we’re keeping her in our hearts.”
Lamar closes out the regular season Thursday with a home game against Jackson Academy.
