Four different Lady Raiders got onto the scoring column as the Lamar girls soccer team opened postseason play with a 7-0 win against Oak Forest Academy Tuesday.
Bella Miller scored Lamar’s first two goals of the contest, and Sarah Pierce Swift’s goal extended the Lady Raiders’ lead to 3-0. Ali Rowland found the back of the net to give Lamar a 4-0 halftime lead, and she scored again in the second half to make it 5-0. Kaits Kerley and Swift scored the team’s sixth and seventh goals.
“I think the girls worked really hard in this game, and that was a big part of (our success),” Lady Raiders head coach Gretchen Macdonald said. “We came in with a strong mindset and an aggressive attitude, and our possession of the ball was nice. We moved the ball quickly and well.”
Opening the MAIS Division II playoffs with a dominant win was the right tone to set as Lamar hopes to make it back to the state championship game for the first time since 2019.
“Obviously it’s a win-and-advance or lose-and-you’re-done situation, and we knew we had to come out and set a strong tone going forward and knew we had to execute if we wanted to advance,” Macdonald said. “The girls knew what was at stake and went in with that attitude, and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Lady Raiders will face Madison-St. Joe at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lamar for the second round of the playoffs. Madison-St. Joe is a fellow Division II Central team and defeated Brookhaven Academy Tuesday to advance to the second round against the Lady Raiders. The two teams played twice during the regular season, with Lamar winning both contests 4-3 in overtime and 2-1.
“They’re a tough, aggressive team, and with it being the third time we’ll play them, that presents its own unique set of challenges, but I think we match up well with them, and I’m looking forward to the game,” Macdonald said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.