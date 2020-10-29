Some games are easy from the opening tipoff, while others are a grind.
It was the latter for the Lamar girls basketball team as they opened their season at home Thursday evening against Winona Christian. After leading 20-14 at the half, the Lady Stars built up a 27-17 advantage with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter before the Lady Raiders finally woke up.
Lamar cut that lead to 29-24 going into the final period and went on to outscore Winona 17-5 in those last eight minutes to come away with a 41-34 win, leaving head coach Joe Miller both relieved and proud of his players for fighting through a sluggish start.
“We had the advantage inside,” Miller said. “It’s not my kids’ fault; I’ve been out 14 days sick. My soccer kids came in and I wasn’t even in here to work with them. I knew we were in trouble, but I thought we played well the last half, mainly because we hustled. When we got it close and went to the press, which we had only worked on one or two days, we did a decent job.”
Sophomore Reece Shaffer, who got her first start at the varsity level, finished with a game-high 15 points, and freshman Sarah Dudley Reed scored 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Senior Lydia Hutcherson tallied nine points for the Lady Raiders.
“At first I was really nervous, and for the first and second quarters I had to get all of my jitters out and play my game,” Shaffer said.
As she settled in and the team started attacking the basket more, Shaffer said they were able to start chipping away at Winona’s lead.
“He always says to try to get two on three and get in the lane because we’re not a great shooting team, so when we got in t =he lane we had bigger post people, and that let us get putbacks, which helped us turn it around,” Shaffer said.
The Lady Raiders tied it at 29-29 with 6:39 remaining in regulation and led 37-32 with 2:15 left, and Winona was never able to regain the lead after that.
Getting a win after struggling for 2 1/2 quarters was a good way to start the season, Miller said, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic robbed his players of spring workouts.
“It’s huge for us because I have two 10th graders starting who had not been starting, and my point guard had not (previously) played point,” Miller said. “We didn’t get to work all spring, and then I have a ninth-grade post player. When you’re that young, any win where you have to grind it out and go take it, that’s a big win. I didn’t feel like we were any better than them, I just felt like when the game was on the line, we went and took it.”
Said Shaffer, “It really boosts our confidence. We know Hartfield is going to be a tough game for us next week, so having this win gives us confidence going into that one.”
Lamar travels to Hartfield Academy next Tuesday.
