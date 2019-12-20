The Lamar girls carried a 29-19 lead into the half and never looked back as the Lady Raiders beat West Lauderdale 51-40 in Friday afternoon prep basketball action.
After scoring 17 points in the opening frame, Lamar tacked on 12 points in the second quarter to take the 10-point lead into the break. The Lady Raiders held West Lauderdale to just eight points in the third quarter, which allowed them to build a 46-27 lead going into the final period, and West Lauderdale was never able to mount a run to cut into Lamar’s lead.
“I was worried about it coming in because my post player Lydia Hutcherson was out sick, but West had some kids out who were hurt, so it ended up being a good ball game,” Lamar girls basketball coach Joe Miller said. “We played well early. We had stretches where we played well, but I didn’t think we finished the game out well in the end, but we’ll learn from that. We’re pretty young and inexperienced, but we hit some big shots, and I was happy with our hustle. We have to get better on free throws, of course, but I thought overall we did a good job.”
The Lady Knights did outscore Lamar 11-5 in the final period, but the Lady Raiders’ defensive intensity kept West Lauderdale from ever threatening after the opening period.
“It was mainly our hustle on defense,” Miller said. “We’ve been doing a good job pressing and hustling to the shooter. We’re still trying to learn how to shoot better, but we’re getting better. They have great attitudes, they’re hustling hard, and that’s about all I can ask for going into Christmas.”
Skylar Norman, Lamar’s lone senior, finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders (8-6), and Miller said her leadership has been key for his team as the younger players continue to develop. Sarah Dudley Reed added 14 points for the Lady Raiders, while Emma Kate Uithoven finished with 11.
In addition to shooting, Miller said he’s been pleased with how his players have gotten smarter about the game. After winning the MAIS Overall tournament last season, Lamar’s starting lineup is made up of mostly new faces this winter.
“I’m seeing better basketball knowledge,” Miller said. “We lost four starters from last year, and I have three starters playing who didn’t even play last year. They’re playing together and starting to be in the right place. We’re running our plays a little better. Sometimes we’re not picking and rolling like we should, but like I said, I’m seeing improvement, and as long as I see hustle and improvement, I’m good.”
West Lauderdale (2-10) was led by Mati Blackwell, who finished with 13 points. Regan Andrews added 10 points for the Lady Knights.
Lamar will play next in its annual Christmas tournament, which begins Dec. 27. West Lauderdale will play Saturday in the Kemper County Classic.
WEST LAUDERDALE 59, LAMAR BOYS 54
A back-and-forth game ended with the West Lauderdale boys making just enough plays in the fourth quarter to take a 59-54 win Friday evening against the Raiders.
After West Lauderdale jumped ahead 17-7 through one quarter of play, the Knights hit an offensive lull in the second quarter that allowed Lamar to crawl back and take a 26-25 lead into the break. The game remained close in the third, with the Knights up 45-41 going into the fourth before West Lauderdale outscored Lamar 11-4 in the opening five minutes of the final frame.
But Lamar kept battling, and West Lauderdale managed just three points in the final three minutes of play. The Raiders cut the Knights’ lead to 58-54 with 1:42 left to play, but a free throw by Conner Smith with 16 seconds left put West Lauderdale up by five, and Lamar was unable to find the basket on the ensuing possession.
The Knights were just 3-for-9 in free throws during the final three minutes, which allowed Lamar to stay within striking distance.
“We got a couple of stops,” West Lauderdale boys coach Duran Clark said. “We didn’t free throws to really ice it, but at this point in time, we just needed to get a win and get a little confidence, so we’ll take it.”
Parker Henry led the Knights with 13 points, while Cohen Hurst and Tanner Smith each scored 10 points for West Lauderdale. Will Morris tallied 13 points for Lamar, and Collins Pollock finished with 12.
West Lauderdale (4-10) will play in the Kemper County Classic Saturday before the Christmas break. The Knights play their first Region 4-4A game at Northeast Lauderdale Jan. 3.
“We have a long way to go, but we’re tied for first in district because nobody has played a game yet,” Clark said.
Lamar will play next in its annual Christmas tournament, which begins Dec. 27.
