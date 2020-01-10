The Lamar girls basketball team led by 12 points early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s MAIS District 2-4A matchup with Heritage Academy and held a six-point advantage with 1:15 to play.
A basket by the Lady Eagles, however, was followed by a 3-pointer, making it a one-point game with less than 20 seconds left. After missing the first free throws on three consecutive one-and-one opportunities, the Lady Raiders gave their league foe the chance to win the game.
With 12 seconds to work with, Heritage missed a 3, grabbed an offensive rebound, but couldn’t get another shot off before the final buzzer as Lamar defenders swarmed the shooter, giving the Lady Raiders a 46-45 victory.
“We led the whole game, then went brain-dead at the end,” Lamar head coach Joe Miller said. “All we’ve got to do is hold the ball and make free throws. If you don’t make those, you don’t deserve to win. We were fortunate to get that win, we played hard, but they’d have to run me out of the gym before I miss free throws like we did at the end.”
The Lady Raiders used a 7-0 run in the second quarter to gain a 10-point advantage, and two unassisted 3-pointers by Skylar Norman helped Lamar build a 27-19 lead at halftime.
A 3 by Erica Smith and back-to-back buckets by Lydia Hutcherson, the latter coming off an offensive rebound, put the Lady Raiders up by 10, and two layups from Sarah Dudley Reed on consecutive possessions made it 38-28 after three quarters.
After Wyatt Davidson fought through a foul to score from close range and put her squad up by 12 with 7:08 left in the fourth, the Lady Eagles earned six-straight points to cut their deficit to six with 4:47 to play. After Norman ended the run to put Lamar back up by eight, Heritage picked up back-to-back buckets to get within four with three minutes left.
Norman stole an inbounds pass and finished at the rim before the Lady Eagles missed two free throws on the other end, but hauled in a rebound when the Lady Raiders’ missed their first one-and-one and scored to make it 46-42.
Lamar was fouled again but missed another one-and-one, which Bailey Harris followed by nailing her first 3-pointer of the contest and pull Heritage to within a point.
Following a third and final missed one-and-one from the Lady Raiders, the Lady Eagles had their chance to win the game by taking their first lead all night, but couldn’t convert.
Heritage outscored Lamar 17-8 in the final period.
“We missed too many easy layups,” Miller said. “Every game, we miss 16-20 points in layups; it shouldn’t even be a close game. Hopefully we learned something tonight. A win’s a win, and we needed it.”
Norman led Lamar with 13 points and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Hutcherson fought through a heavily physical matchup in the paint to earn a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds, and Sarah Dudley Reed chipped in eight points and six boards. The Lady Raiders finished 3-for-12 at the free-throw line.
“It was really tough. They have some really good post players, and they’re strong and they’re smart,” Hutcherson said. “It was hard just trying to get around them, but just like anything else you’ve got to fight through it and just do the best you can. I guess it was good enough.”
Sydney Adair led Heritage with 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Lucy Sharp added eight points and 16 rebounds.
