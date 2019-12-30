The Lamar girls basketball team hung with Southern Academy through the first quarter and cut a 22-point deficit down to single digits in the fourth but ultimately succumbed to the Lady Cougars’ speedy point guard and their defense under the boards for a 61-53 loss in the Lamar School Christmas Bash championship.
“They’re the No. 1-ranked team in Alabama, we’re not, but we’re getting better,” Lady Raiders head coach Joe Miller said. “I’m proud of my kids that we kept fighting and fighting, and I think they see that with a few things going differently, we could’ve won the game.”
Skylar Norman scored a team-high 22 points for Lamar (10-7), including 12 in the fourth quarter, while Lydia Hutcherson earned a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Wyatt Davidson chipped in eight points. Sarah Dudley Reed hauled in 16 rebounds along with six points.
A bucket by Hutcherson gave the Lady Raiders an early 10-7 advantage before Southern (11-0), based in Greensboro, Alabama, scored nine straight points and led 16-12 after the opening period. Lamar then went nearly the first three minutes of the second without a point as the Lady Cougars went on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 13 and make it 35-20 at halftime.
Lamar was outscored 13-6 in the early part of the third quarter as Southern took its largest lead of the contest at 48-26 until Reece Shaffer made a free throw before stealing a pass and finishing at the basket. Norman followed with a layup to make it a 17-point game heading into the final frame.
After playing more than three quarters without a 3-pointer, the Lady Raiders hit four from beyond the arc in the fourth, with Davidson and Norman each putting in two. Norman’s two came in between two Lady Cougar free throws, and her second came with less than a minute to play to make a nine-point game before Southern made a trio of free throws to seal the victory.
Norman also went 6-for-6 at the line to score a dozen of her squad’s 20 points in the last period. She made all 10 of her free-throw attempts for the game.
“We missed layups, we missed block-outs, but mainly our outside shooting wasn’t there until the fourth quarter,” Miller said. “We hit a couple of 3s early that loosened the defense up. If we could’ve hit a few more outside shots and got the defense coming out a little more, then we could’ve pounded it inside, but hey, we’re learning.”
Norman, Hutcherson and Davison were also named to the all-tournament team. Norman averaged 21 points in three games, Hutcherson earned 13.3 points per game and Davidson added 7.6.
