Week 1 for the Lamar girls soccer team couldn’t have gone much better.
The Lady Raiders began the season Tuesday at Jackson Academy, a team that has given them trouble in the past. Emma Kate Uithoven score Lamar’s lone goal, and keeper Bayleigh Brent tallied two saves to help the Lady Raiders win their opener 1-0.
Thursday evening, Lamar had its home opener against Hartfield Academy, which defeated the Lady Raiders in last year’s MAIS Class AAAA, Division II state title game. Anna Monsour scored two goals, Sarah Pierce Swift added a goal and Brent and the Lamar defense pitched another shutout as the Lady Raiders won 3-0.
“We’re definitely closer as a team,” senior Wyatt Davidson said after the game. “We’ve never beaten JA, and we finally did this week, and against Hartfield, to win 3-0 is amazing for our team.”
Davidson said there was a tension between Lamar and Hartfield Thursday, as the Lady Raiders have made it a mission to win a state title after the disappointment of losing to Hartfield in last year’s championship match.
“When that final whistle blew, we were very excited and so happy with the outcome,” Davidson said.
Lady Raiders head coach Gretchen Macdonald said she was pleased with beginning the season 2-0 and that her team will need to maintain its hunger to avenge last season throughout the fall.
“They definitely have redemption on their minds, a chip on their shoulders,” Macdonald said. “I think they have a lot to prove, and that’s what they’ve set out to do, and this is just the beginning of that for them.”
Brent continues to be one of the Lady Raiders’ biggest strengths, and Macdonald said it’s easy to have a deep appreciation for Brent’s instincts in the goal.
“She’s a tremendous goalkeeper,” Brent said. “She reads the game really well, so she’s always in a position to make a save, and I think that makes a big difference and sets her apart from other goalkeepers. They might slip through a few times, but she’s going to come up big for us usually, so that’s nice to have.”
It also keeps the pressure off Brent’s teammates, who know they don’t have to be perfect to win games.
“It’s so amazing to have someone like her,” Davidson said. “You don’t get nervous when the ball comes to her. She’s a great player and a great person off the field, too.”
Lamar returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Presbyterian Christian School.
