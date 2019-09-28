MENDENHALL — Some big plays by Hayden Farrah and the passing of Will Morris allowed Lamar to remain unbeaten in MAIS District 2-5A with a 28-13 victory over Simpson Academy Friday night.
“It’s a big district win. We’re excited to come out of here with the win,” Lamar coach Mac Barnes said. “They (Simpson) did a lot of things tonight that we weren’t expecting offensively and defensively. We had to make some adjustments.”
The victory moves Lamar into a tie with Hartfield Academy atop the district standings, each with a 3-0 record. The Raiders’ overall record is 5-2.
Farrah scored two touchdowns, matching his total for the previous six games, and had a key reception on another scoring drive.
“He played a good game,” Barnes said.
The Raiders took advantage of a 5-yard punt to move 43 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. The big play in the drive was a 20-yard pass from Morris to Horatio Wilson. From the 25, the Raiders scored on three straight runs by Daulton Nelson.
Lamar made it 14-0 when Farrar took a pitch from Morris on an end around and went 14 yards untouched a minute and a half before the break.
It looked like the Raiders would take the two-touchdown lead to the locker room, but Caleb Garner broke though the Raider defense and ran 77 yards to make it 14-6 at intermission.
The Raiders moved ahead 21-6 when Farrar caught a 38-yard scoring pass from Morris in the third quarter. Lamar put the game away with a 62-yard, fourth-quarter drive, culminating in a 2-yard scoring run by Nelson. Morris had 14-yard completions to Wilson and Farrah, and Nelson had a 15 yard run during the drive. Farrar’s reception came on third and 10 when he broke a tackle to get a first down at the Simpson 19.
Simpson scored a consolation touchdown with a 65-yard scoring drive that resulted in an 8-yard touchdown run by Garner with four seconds remaining on the clock.
Garner, a senior headed to the Air Force Academy, finished with 19 carries for 214 yards.
Morris was 7 of 15 passing for 126 for the Raiders.
The district championship will be on the line when Lamar hosts Hartfield Oct. 18.
“You win that game, you get a bye, and you host in the playoffs,” Barnes said.
Prior to that game, Lamar has non-district games at home against Columbia Academy next Friday for homecoming and at Heritage Academy Oct. 11. The Raiders will conclude the regular season with a district game at East Rankin Oct. 25.
Simpson is 3-3 and 1-2 in district play.
