Lamar football head coach Mac Barnes is thrilled to be back with his team.
Not so much to start preparations for another strong season, he said, but rather to be coaching and interacting with his players once again.
“That’s what I love about it, just getting to see them,” Barnes said. “We’ll be good in football next year, I know that. Whenever they tell us we can play, we’ll be ready to play.”
The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools allowed its member institutions to resume athletic activities this week under certain guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The morning practices Barnes and his staff have set up consist of separate groups, divided by class, that arrive on campus at staggered times and rotate through different workout stations. The stations include a warmup at Lamar’s training facility, strength training in the weight room, outdoor agility routines and outdoor running drills. Barnes said the groups feature 10-15 student-athletes.
“We are still figuring it out because we didn’t know until last Thursday that we were going to be able to work out. We’re getting a lot in,” he said. “We’re working out, but we’re also teaching. There’s so much in knowing how to run and things like that, and having in purpose in what you’re doing.”
Raiders quarterback Will Morris and linebacker Ben Bryan, both entering their senior campaigns, said they also feel good to be back training with teammates, though they wish the whole squad could be together.
“It’s been a long two months. It feels good to be out here, getting this show on the road,” Bryan said. “It feels weird because most of the guys who I’ve been playing with I’ve been playing with since seventh and eighth grade, and now that we don’t get to practice together it’s kind of weird.”
Despite the time away while spring activities were suspended, Morris said the squad still looks good.
“It feels great to be back. It’s good to be back with everybody, working out. Everybody’s in pretty good shape. Everybody was working hard during quarantine,” he said. “I’d like for everybody to be together, but we can’t really do that right now.”
What Barnes said he enjoys, and missed, about in-person practices is getting to build relationships with players and getting seventh and eighth graders to buy into the program. He also said that while the coronavirus remains an active threat, student-athletes have to ensure they look after themselves.
“I’m not one of these guys with leadership where you have to do this, this and this. If you take care of yourself, that’s the greatest leader you can be,” he said. “They have to make good decisions, and there are a lot of things out there that can disrupt that in the world today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.