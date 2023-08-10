The Lamar girls soccer team lost one of the top keepers in the state, at least according to coach Rusty Warden, for the season when Anna Katherine Davenport recently suffered a meniscus tear. Warden is looking at a freshman and an eighth-grader to replace Davenport at this point.
Lamar’s defense allowed six goals against Jackson Academy on Monday, but the Raiders showed some improvement in their next game. Lamar gave up just two goals to 6A Madison-Ridgeland Academy at home on Wednesday in a 2-0 loss.
“I thought they played really well,” Warden said. “I thought they defended really well. I thought we had really meaningful possessions in the midfield. I thought we had a lot of really good chances going forward, but unfortunately, sometimes you don’t always get it in the back of the net, and that’s what happened tonight.”
MRA put plenty of pressure on Lamar’s defense, but the Raiders cleared the ball again and again. Warden said his team has worked a lot in practice on defending and pressure cover situations, and the Raiders were able to perform what they practiced.
Warden named Gracie Woodall, Ava Towner and Elana Farrar as players that performed particularly well defensively. However, all the Raiders defend, and he said everyone defended really well.
Offensively, the Raiders are still looking for their first goal this season. Warden said the Raiders can work on their buildup and off-ball movement to improve going forward.
“If I say that we didn’t do everything really really well, we didn’t have as skilled movement off the ball tonight as we could have, and that would have made a difference,” Warden said.
