Lamar was hoping for better success after falling to Hartfield Academy 4-0 on the road earlier this season.
But a lack of offensive output combined with a flurry of shots on goal by the Lady Hawks resulted in the same final score Tuesday, once again in favor of Hartfield Academy.
The Lady Hawks scored all four of their goals in the first half and kept the Lady Raiders at bay throughout the contest, as Lamar managed just five shots on goal in the entire 80 minutes compared to Hartfield Academy’s 23. Even a strong performance by keeper Bayliegh Brent, who finished with 11 saves, wasn’t enough to hold Hartfield Academy scoreless.
Juniors Emma Kate Uithoven and Emma Grace Johnson were unable to play for Lamar due to other extracurricular obligations Tuesday, and key defender Lydia Hutcherson, also a junior, has yet to play a game this season due to injury. All three were missed against Hartfield Academy, Lady Raiders head coach Nina Galindo said, but she was pleased to see other players stepping up and adjusting during the contest.
“Games like this against good teams, it’s a good opportunity for the younger ones to step up and do what they can,” Galindo said. “The second half was much better — we ended 0-0. They’re strong players right in the middle of the heart of the field (that couldn’t play), but we did the best we could. The first half was us testing ourselves and getting used to it, and in the second half we figured it out and played much better.”
Emma Simpson scored Hartfield Academy’s first goal in the opening 10 minutes of play, and several minutes later, Taylor Phillips made it 2-0 off an assist by Macie Rogers. Following the first water break at the 20-minute mark, the Lady Hawks’ Kaitlyn Elliot scored to make it 3-0, and Carson Turner’s goal late in the first half made it 4-0 at intermission.
Hartfield Academy head coach Jake Benton said he was pleased with his team’s performance in the first half and also with how they eventually adjusted to Lamar’s defense in the second half.
“I thought the girls played well,” Benton said. “It’s a much larger field than we’re used to. We played really well in the first half as far as moving the ball and finding space, but then in the second half when (Lamar) dropped back and sat a little bit deeper, we struggled to break them down, but we still did a good job of creating within that and allowing the play to build up versus when we forced it in the beginning of the second half.
“Once we allowed the play to build up, I thought we did a much better job of actually trying to break them down. We created plenty of chances for ourselves, we just weren’t able to finish them.”
Brent, a junior, showed off her athleticism on several of her saves, and Galindo said her performance has been a positive in every game.
“She came up big-time, and I’m not surprised with Baleigh,” Galindo said. “She’s very strong in the goal, very confident back there. She’s a very confident player. You can tell when she even comes out big, like when there’s a one-on-one, she’s out there, and she’ll run anybody over, and she’s first to the ball.”
Lamar (2-4, 2-0) will travel to Jackson Academy Thursday. Its next MAIS Division II South contest is Tuesday, Aug. 27, when the Lady Raiders host Heritage Academy.
