The Lamar Raiders swept postseason opponents en route to a Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Division II State Championship when Lamar’s volleyball team was last in action in 2022.
Volleyball powerhouse Jackson Academy, which swept Lamar twice last season before winning a fourth-straight Division I title, picked up right where it left off last season by sweeping the Lamar Raiders 3-0 in their home opener on Thursday.
“It was a little rough,” Lamar senior Mallory Smith said. “We’re starting to get back into it, so we were a little nervous. It wasn’t the best at the start. I don’t think we showed what we have and what we’ve been practicing, but we played really well, especially near the end, for our first game.”
The JA Raiders jumped out to a 9-3 lead to open the first set before taking the set 25-12. The Lamar Raiders managed to take one more point in a second set they lost 25-13, but they started to get into rhythm in the final set.
Lamar won four straight points to cut the third-set deficit to 14-12, but Jackson Academy ran away with the set from there to take it 25-15. Smith said her team definitely struggled with communication on the court.
“We had a lot of spots where we weren’t talking to each other, and we weren’t constantly communicating like we keep saying to do during practices,” Smith said. “That’s the spot I feel like we really need to work on.”
Lamar finished with 19 kills, 10 of which came from junior Caroline Frugé, to Jackson Academy’s 36. The JA Raiders put up just five more digs (44) than the Lamar Raiders (39), but they earned 12 more service aces and twice as many blocks (6) as Lamar (3).
Lamar coach Courtney Schimelpfening said this loss was more about her team not playing up to potential, not a talent discrepancy between the schools. Despite the loss, Smith said she was happy to be back on the court.
“It’s exhilarating,” Smith said. “I love volleyball. This is the sport I chose over all the others, I’ve played multiple, so it’s great to be back.”
Lamar will travel to Jackson Academy this weekend for an MAIS tournament that will pit the Raiders against some of the best talent in the league. Schimelpfening said she is excited to see other top MAIS teams in competition this weekend.
