Lamar put up a strong defensive effort but couldn’t muster enough offense against Tuscaloosa Academy as the Raiders fell 10-3 Saturday at the SECIS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery, Ala.
Will Morris was 11 of 28 in passing with 102 yards and an interception, while Jacob Partridge caught five passes for 74 yards. Morris also had 11 carries for 68 yards.
On defense, the Raiders’ Zagar Cooper came down with an interception, and Ben Bryan recovered a fumble.
Lamar’s only points came on a 31-yard field goal by Cooper with 8:04 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders (0-1) will travel to Starkville Academy next week.
WEST BEATS CALEDONIA
SCOOBA — West Lauderdale may have some new faces, but it didn’t seem like it Saturday afternoon.
The Knights looked to be in midseason form as they ran past Caledonia 35-6 in the New Hope jamboree at East Mississippi Community College’s Sullivan-Windham Stadium.
“We want a fast start, we want to look crisp and, with a lot of new faces, I’m very proud of how we responded today,” West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay said. “The biggest concern I had was, would we be able to tackle, and we did a good job of that and creating turnovers.”
West Lauderdale quarterback Eli Bryan went 10 of 17 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two touchdowns. He had a 57-yard touchdown pass to Braden Luke, and his two rushing touchdowns came from 1 and 10 yards out.
“Eli has been with us for a while and hung in there, and it’s his show this season,” Clay said. “He looked a lot better today than he has all offseason.”
Ja’Karius Grant and Eli Cagle each had a rushing touchdown for the Knights. West Lauderdale’s defense forced four fumbles.
“We’ve always been known as a defensive team,” Clay said. “Our defensive staff did a good job getting guys ready and motivated.”
West Lauderdale opens the regular season at defending 1A state champion Nanih Waiya next week.
“They big, physical and fast,” Clay said. “We will get a game plan together and be ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.