Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.