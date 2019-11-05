Senior running back Daulton Nelson will look over to the opposing sideline Friday night and see not just a playoff opponent, but a member of his extended family.
Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson is a distant cousin on his father’s side, and the two have interacted at family gatherings and even began talking on the phone prior to every game Nelson played last season.
When Nelson puts on his helmet, though, and takes the field Friday, it will be all business as he and the rest of the Lamar (8-3) players host the Volunteers (7-4) in the quarterfinal round of the MAIS Class 5A postseason.
“It’s just another game,” Nelson said. “My uncle (Tripp McCarty) coaches at Pillow Academy, so I’ve grown up around it.”
After going undefeated in District 2-5A, Lamar earned a bye last week, and head coach Mac Barnes said the time was spent healing physically and mentally as well as adding a few wrinkles in order to bolster the Raiders’ ground game.
“Mentally, it wears on you playing 11 straight games, and you need a week where you just don’t have the intensity of game practices,” Barnes said. “We were able to work on some things, and we actually put some new things in against East Rankin that we think will help us run the football better, so that’s primarily what we worked on.”
In last week’s first-round matchup between Starkville and Magnolia Heights, the Chiefs led the Volunteers 30-7 going into the fourth quarter before Starkville scored 28 unanswered points to take a 35-30 victory. It was an eye-opener for Barnes, who said that kind of win can provide a team with a major momentum wave.
“We beat them 33-14 when we played them this season, but it was 14-6 going into the fourth quarter,” Barnes recalled. “When you look at them, they’re extremely tough and really fundamentally sound.”
Nelson said Starkville’s comeback win provided an important lesson for the Raiders this week: Even if you have a big lead, don’t get too comfortable.
“We know what they’re like, and they know what we’re like,” Nelson said. “We can’t let up, because we don’t need to give them any room to come back.”
The Raiders faced Starkville in Week 2 of the season, and Barnes said the Volunteers have noticeably improved this late in the season.
“Everyone knows what they’re doing now, whereas early in the year you had the heat and inexperience,” Barnes said. “They’re starting a good many sophomores, and we’re starting some sophomores and ninth graders, but once you play 11 games, a sophomore is really a junior.”
When looking at the eight teams remaining in the Class 5A playoffs — Heritage Academy, Leake Academy, Pillow, Hartfield Academy, Silliman Institute and Adams County Christian School, in addition to Lamar and Starkville — Barnes said outside of Heritage, most of the other teams are evenly matched.
“I really think, other than Heritage, that the other seven teams are close,” Barnes said. “Pillow probably has a little bit of an edge on the next group, and Heritage is pretty far and away ahead of everyone right now.”
With Friday’s game being win-or-go-home, Nelson said he and his teammates can’t let that pressure affect their play.
“We have to take it like any other game,” Nelson said. “If you go in with a mindset of, ‘What if I do this or that wrong,’ you’ll make mistakes. If you go in with a football mindset, you’ll execute everything as needed.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Lamar.
