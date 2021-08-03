Lady Raiders coach Gretchen Macdonald gave an honest assessment of her Lamar girls soccer team after their 4-3 win against Presbyterian Christian School in Tuesday’s season opener.
“I’m glad to be back playing,” Macdonald said. “Overall, it was not pretty, but we still won — and that’s the important part, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
But a win is better than a loss, and thanks to a four-goal game by sophomore Anniston Monsour and a defense that showed improvement in the final 20 minutes, the Lady Raiders are 1-0 instead of 0-1.
Lamar and PCS were tied 1-1 toward the end of the first half thanks to an early goal by Monsour, and she added her second one in the 36th minute to put the Lady Raiders ahead 2-1 at intermission. The lead wouldn’t last long, however, as PCS tied it 2-2 in the 43rd minute coming out of the break.
Monsour got the hat trick with her third goal in the 50th minute, but PCS once again tied it back up 3-3 in the 53rd minute. Whenever the Lady Raiders would jump ahead, it felt like the Lady Bobcats always had an answer, but Monsour said she and her teammates never lost their composure.
“We’ve been training all summer as a group, and all the training and preparation throughout the summer helped us when it got tough holding onto the lead,” Monsour said.
Lamar’s fortunes changed in the 60th minute, when Bella Miller found Monsour on a cross, and Monsour punched it in for her final goal of the game. The Lamar defense clamped down from that point on, and Anna Katherine Davenport, who played keeper in the second half for the Lady Raiders, had several saves to keep the Lady Bobcats out of the back of the net.
“I honestly thought they both showed up,” Macdonald said of Davenport and Mary Emma Honeycutt, who played goalie in the first half. “They’re both sophomores, and they’re both competing for a spot, and I thought they both struggled a little bit and then figured it out and got stronger and better, and I think that’s the key takeaway for them. You just have to stick with it and ride out those hard times.”
Once the Lady Raiders were ahead 4-3, Monsour said the defenders elevated their game to make sure the advantage held.
“When we took the lead, our main focus was to keep the lead,” Monsour said. “The defense really stepped up and helped us preserve the win.”
Macdonald had high praise for Monsour, who she said continues to impress even though she’s an underclassman.
“Her speed is just killer,” Macdonald said. “She’s getting better. We’ve been talking a lot about technically getting better and finishing her chances because we know a lot of these teams we play — especially some of the Jackson-area teams — they’re not going to get a lot of chances, so she has to be really good in front of the goal. That’s a big focus for her, and she did a good job today.”
For Monsour, though, the most important thing was celebrating a season-opening win with her teammates.
“It felt really good to be back on the field,” Monsour said. “It’s always good to play with a team you have a good bond with.”
Lamar will travel to Starkville Academy Thursday.
