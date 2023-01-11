The Lamar girls basketball team took on Winston Academy at home on Tuesday night, and the Raiders came away with a 58-25 victory. Lamar’s defense suffocated the Winston offense all game, and the Patriots failed to hit a double-digit point total in the first half.
Sarah Dudley Reed earned a triple-double with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Blake Hart led the Raiders with 17 points.
The Lamar boys team outplayed Winston Academy on both ends of the court en route to a 69-31 home win. The Raiders went on a 12-0 streak right away in the first quarter and shut down the Patriot attack early to put the game away by the end of the third quarter.
Addison Clodfelter led the Raiders with 20 points, while Spence Hannigan scored 18.
