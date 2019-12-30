When the Southern Academy boys basketball team heated up, Lamar went cold.
After a tightly contested first half that saw three ties and four lead changes, a three-point halftime lead for the Cougars opened up to as much as 24 as the squad from Greensboro, Alabama grabbed a 67-42 victory in consolation action at the Lamar School Christmas Bash holiday tournament.
“We started missing shots in the second quarter, and it carried over all through the second half,” Raiders head coach Steve Nelson said. “We’ve got to gain some confidence. We’re getting some good looks, but they’re just not going in.”
Ross Polizzi scored a team-high 15 points and added five rebounds for Lamar. Hayden Reed made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, and Will Morris chipped in seven points and five boards.
Kurt Tucker ended with a game-high 23 points and five assists for Southern, John Parker Brock had 15 points and Hayden Campbell added 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks. Brian Osburn also scored 10.
A 3 from Polizzi early in the second quarter gave the Raiders a five-point lead, but a putback shot from Campbell was followed by a 3 from Tucker to tie the game at 19 apiece with five minutes left in the half. Polizzi responded with another shot from the perimeter, but Lamar was outscored 8-2 in the final four minutes as the Cougars pulled ahead before the break.
Outside shooting then opened up for Southern, which made five 3-pointers in the third quarter between Brock and Tucker. The Cougars’ final 12 points of the period came off four 3s to lead 49-33 heading into the final frame. Brock made three from beyond the arc and scored 11 in the third quarter alone.
Campbell poured in eight of his points in the fourth quarter as Southern outscored Lamar 40-18 in the second half.
“Credit to Southern, they made some open shots, but there are some things we have to do better defensively as well,” Nelson said. “It happens. That rim looks a little smaller sometimes. Our decisions on offense weren’t bad, we just didn’t make the shots.”
Polizzi and Morris were also named to the Lamar School Christmas Bash all-tournament team.
