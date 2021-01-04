Miller Hodge scored two goals, Jackson Morgan and Tripp Morrow added one goal apiece and the Lamar boys beat Sumrall 4-0 in Monday night prep soccer action.
It was only the fourth game of the Raiders’ season, and the win improved Lamar to a 4-0 record after a lengthy layoff due to the Christmas holidays. Its last game was against West Lauderdale on Dec. 7, and head coach Cesar Diaz said his team didn’t appear rusty despite no soccer activities for a couple of weeks.
“I was actually surprised,” Diaz said. “We didn’t practice during the holidays just to give the boys some time off, and they did really well. We scored, which was the biggest thing, and we came out with the win.”
Hodge’s two goals gives him 10 on the young season, and Diaz said he’s been impressed with his senior’s development over the last year.
“It’s amazing,” Diaz said. “Coaching him last year and coaching him this year, he’s really progressed in just that one year. He’s basically our scoring machine. We give him the ball, and he scores every time.”
With a perfect record, Diaz said he hopes the players continue to ride the early momentum, and he feels good about their chances to make it to the state championship round if they keep improving.
“We’re going to keep getting better and hopefully get to the state championship game, which is very doable,” Diaz said.
Lamar is scheduled to play Thursday at St. Andrew’s Madison.
